Jamie Foxx says he's dropping new music with his daughter

Jamie Foxx has been making the most of his downtime during the COVID-19 quarantine.

In addition to gearing up for his upcoming Netflix action thriller, "Power Project," the Oscar- and Grammy-winner says he's also getting ready to drop some new music with the help of his 11-year-old-daughter Annalise.

"Listen, I always keep some things in my back pocket," Foxx told ABC Audio.

"And... we did this rendition of 'Grandma's Hands,' not too long ago," he continued, referring to the a cappella performance he did of the Bill Withers' R&B classic back in May. "So we cleaned that up and... we got some really heartfelt, like, you know, back up against the piano music."

According to Foxx, his youngest also "plays [the piano] all the time" and helps him out with his music.

"So, we've been working on some stuff together, creating and stuff," he said. "So, you know, during this quarantine, we're going to drop that on you."

While Foxx teased that he's creating new music, the actor also shared that he's already working with one of his favorite artists. "And be looking out for myself and Tank," he said. "Tank has this record called 'Take Me Away.' And I just guest [appeared] on this record. So we're gonna be dropping it here in a few."

"And it's beautiful," Foxx added. "And people know how I feel about Tank. His music is always just mind-blowing me. And so, for him to allow me on this record is dope."

While fans patiently wait for that remix to drop, they won't have to wait long to see Foxx in his new film "Project Power," also starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback, which premieres on Netflix this Friday.

