Jamie Foxx thanks fans, says he is ‘finally starting’ to feel like himself

The Oscar winner took to social media once again to update his followers months after his medical scare.

Jamie Foxx is feeling thankful.

Months after his medical scare, the Academy Award-winning actor and singer took to social media to update his followers on his health journey. He thanked those who prayed for him and wrote that he is “finally” starting to feel like himself.

Jamie Foxx posted that he’s starting “to see the light” after his health scare. Here, the actor and singer attends the August 2022 world premiere of Netflix’s “Day Shift” in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The “Ray” actor shared a batch of solo photos to his Instagram on Wednesday, rocking a knitted hat, shades and holding a pair of red crocs in the tropical shots. “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful,” he wrote to his followers in the post, adding, “finally startin to feel like myself.”

He wrote that after an “unexpected dark journey,” he is now starting “to see the light.” He wrote, “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day…”

As People reported, the post got a lot of love from his fans and fellow celebrities as well. His “The Jamie Foxx Show” co-star Garcelle Beauvais wrote in the comments, “God is amazing and so are you! ❤️.”

Tamar Braxton also showed up with support in the comments, writing, “Brother I know that feeling!!! It only gets better from here! Thank God❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

TheGrio previously reported that Foxx suffered a medical emergency while shooting his upcoming film alongside Cameron Diaz, “Back in Action.” While details regarding his health remain under wraps, the public was updated through Foxx’s family, specifically daughter Corinne Foxx.

She said in a statement at the time, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

