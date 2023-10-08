Jamie Lee Curtis called out for posting a photo from Gaza after showing Israel support

Jamie Lee Curtis took to social media to support Israel following Saturday's unprecedented attack by the Hamas militant group. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis is facing a bit of heat after she posted a photo from Gaza following Saturday's incursion by the Hamas militant group and Israel's counterstrike.

The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of several children looking to the sky, captioning the post "terror from the skies" with an Israel flag emoji.

The photo was originally taken by Gaza-based photojournalist Samar Abu Elouf, who described the scene in her own post saying, "Palestinian families seek refuge with their children from the northern Gaza Strip."

Social media users were quick to call out Curtis since hours prior to sharing that photo, she posted an Israel flag, joining other celebrities in condemning Hamas' attack on the country.

"Just to clarify, this picture is from Gaza. The children looking up at the rockets are Palestinian," someone wrote on Instagram.

"That's Arabic in the back there, look at the store signs. If that was in Israel, it would be Hebrew," someone else shared.

"In fact, this is a picture from Gaza! The children are Palestinian children from Gaza and they are under Israeli terror and heavy airstrike!" one person added.

"Well, they look like Palestinian kids afraid of the Israeli bombings, so yes, terror from the skies," another penned.

"Girl, wtf is the message here? You have a photo of Palestinian children taken by a Gaza-based Muslim photojournalist with an Israeli flag in the incredibly manipulative caption," an Instagram user said.

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, also called out the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star for her post.

jamie lee curtis posting a pic from gaza and thinking it’s from israel is kinda funny ngl pic.twitter.com/6yqpLOpGJZ — sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) October 8, 2023

Yes @jamieleecurtis, this is truly barbaric.



It’s a picture of Palestinians in Gaza being bombed from the sky by Israel. Nice propaganda that you refuse to delete even after being called out. pic.twitter.com/rYXgvfD2nx — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) October 8, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis reposting a picture of Palestinian children in Gaza and captioning it with the Israeli flag is some serious shameless lying



When you support Israel, you need to lie in order to make your case pic.twitter.com/9sCl2gHIpv — Renaissance Tour withdrawal | 🇵🇸 (@ComradeX02) October 8, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis posted the picture to get sympathy for Israel when it’s literally Palestinian kids… you can’t make this up… 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3VztjOSQgu — welp. (@YSLONIKA) October 8, 2023

Yeah and I find it hard to believe she didn’t see the caption. She knew what she doing pic.twitter.com/KXGlT9m80j — Renaissance Tour withdrawal | 🇵🇸 (@ComradeX02) October 8, 2023

Since Saturday, the Israeli government formally declared war and gave the green light for "significant military steps" to counter Hamas' surprise attack.

The toll from the conflict has surpassed 900 deaths and thousands wounded on both sides. At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel, and 300 people have died in Gaza.

Celebrities including Amy Schumer, Gal Gadot and Nina Dobrev have shown solidarity for Israel following Hamas' incursion.

Politicians worldwide have also condemned Hamas' attacks, including United States President Joe Biden who offered "all appropriate means of support" for Israel.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with other politicians across Canada, expressed their support for Israel amid the conflict, leaving many people divided over Canada's stance and Trudeau's statement.