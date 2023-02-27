Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Emotional in SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

CinemaBlend

Jamie Lee Curtis’ reputation as one of cinema’s all-time great scream queens would be enough to earn the prolific actress a spot on the list of hardest-working faces in Hollywood, but her track record outside of the world of horror movies is just as impressive, if not more than her work in the genre. When a big-time heist goes south leaving them with the short end of the stick, would-be criminals Wanda Gerschwitz (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Otto West (Kevin Kline) set off to find the men responsible for job-gone-wrong and find the missing diamonds that were supposed to bring fortune their way. Charles Crichton’s 1988 crime comedy A Fished Called Wanda (which he co-wrote alongside John Cleese) features one of the most hilarious and complex characters Jamie Lee Curtis has ever played, and even though Wanda is an undeniably bad person, you can’t help root for her because of that charm.