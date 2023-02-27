Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Emotional in SAG Awards Acceptance Speech
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the 2023 SAG Awards for Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once
The unlikely awards season juggernaut “Everything Everywhere All at Once” marched on at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and even gathered stream with awards not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis. (Feb. 26)
MARIO ANZUONI/ReutersJamie Lee Curtis has been the center of attention at tonight’s SAG Awards, causing quite the commotion after boasting herself as a “nepo baby” multiple times. While accepting her Best Supporting Actress award for Everything Everywhere All At Once, the star brought the audience to laughing fits and tears with a stunning speech—proving that, yes, Jamie Lee is all of us.The splashy Hollywood event began with a montage of actors sharing their stories leading to their fame (and,
Jamie Lee Curtis’ reputation as one of cinema’s all-time great scream queens would be enough to earn the prolific actress a spot on the list of hardest-working faces in Hollywood, but her track record outside of the world of horror movies is just as impressive, if not more than her work in the genre. When a big-time heist goes south leaving them with the short end of the stick, would-be criminals Wanda Gerschwitz (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Otto West (Kevin Kline) set off to find the men responsible for job-gone-wrong and find the missing diamonds that were supposed to bring fortune their way. Charles Crichton’s 1988 crime comedy A Fished Called Wanda (which he co-wrote alongside John Cleese) features one of the most hilarious and complex characters Jamie Lee Curtis has ever played, and even though Wanda is an undeniably bad person, you can’t help root for her because of that charm.
We are close to Oscar Sunday, and to look for a frontrunner, search for "Everything, Everywhere All at Once."
Everything Everywhere All At Once swept away the competition at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, collecting almost every top accolade of the night.Source: PA
After claiming their biggest triumph yet in an awards season full of them — the Screen Actors Guild Award for best ensemble to go with three of the four individual film SAG Awards — the cast of “Everything Everywhere All at Once" was supposed to head backstage as a group to be led through the kitchen at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and into the area where a horde of cameras awaited winners.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the most-nominated film at this year’s Oscars, won the most SAG Awards ever Sunday night with four trophies. Final Oscars voting begins on Thursday, March 2, and it’s no longer a question about whether the A24 sci-fi comedy will win best picture, but how many statuettes it will take home. […]
