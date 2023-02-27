Jamie Lee Curtis Kicked Off The 2023 SAG Awards With A "Nepo Baby" Joke That Was Pretty Well-Timed
This isn't the first time Jamie Lee Curtis has addressed the "nepo baby" discourse...but it might be the funniest.
The unlikely awards season juggernaut “Everything Everywhere All at Once” marched on at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and even gathered stream with awards not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis. (Feb. 26)
MARIO ANZUONI/ReutersJamie Lee Curtis has been the center of attention at tonight’s SAG Awards, causing quite the commotion after boasting herself as a “nepo baby” multiple times. While accepting her Best Supporting Actress award for Everything Everywhere All At Once, the star brought the audience to laughing fits and tears with a stunning speech—proving that, yes, Jamie Lee is all of us.The splashy Hollywood event began with a montage of actors sharing their stories leading to their fame (and,
Jamie Lee Curtis won for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once at the SAG Awards 2023 and called the honor a "f---ing dream, man"
James Hong gave a rousing speech —and name-dropped Clark Gable and Charlton Heston — as the rapt audience looked on
