Jamie Lee Curtis Kicked Off The 2023 SAG Awards With A "Nepo Baby" Joke That Was Pretty Well-Timed

The Kremlin said on Monday it was worried about the state of affairs in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region, where it said Ukraine and other European countries were stirring up the situation. Moscow last week told the West that it would view any actions that threatened Russian peacekeepers in Transdniestria as an attack on Russia itself, a warning that came amid increased concerns in Moldova, a small ex-Soviet republic located between Romania and Ukraine, of a possible Russian threat.