Jamie Lee Curtis says she quizzes stars who text her out of the blue and shares the question she asks Lindsay Lohan to make sure it's really her

Jamie Lee Curtis. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

When a star texts Jamie Lee Curtis, she asks something only they would know to ensure it's really them.

"If they answer it, I know it's them. And if they don't, I know it's a fishing expedition," she told Rolling Stone.

Curtis revealed the question she would ask her "Freaky Friday" costar Lindsay Lohan.

Jamie Lee Curtis has figured out a foolproof way to make sure when a celebrity friend is texting her that it's really them.

"I get a text from that person out of the blue, I'm very protective," Curtis told Rolling Stone in a recent interview.

"'Hey, Jamie, it's so-and-so.' I understand there's a lot of bullshit out in the world, and a lot of fakery, and people pretending to be people," she continued. "So, I have secret questions. I go to my secret question right away so that, if they answer it, I know it's them. And if they don't, I know it's a fishing expedition."

Curtis used her "Freaky Friday" costar Lindsay Lohan as an example.

"If I tell you this, then I'm going to have to come up with another for her," Curtis said. "But my question, up until today, for Lindsay is, 'What was the song that we were both trying to learn the rap to in the car when we were shooting the car scene?' And that would be the Justin Timberlake song 'Like I Love You.'"

(L-R) Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. Carlo Allergi/Getty

"There's a rap in the middle of it by Clipse," she continued, "and the two of us were sitting in the car starting and stopping the tape player — that's how long ago it was — learning, 'Ma, what you want to do? I'm in front of you/Grab a friend, see I can have fun with two.'"

Curtis also said that if her "Knives Out" costar Daniel Craig ever reached out she would have a question for him, too.

"If for some reason Daniel texted me, I would say, 'What was the last gift you gave me?' But I'm not going to tell you what it is, because then I would have to change that with him. It's something only he would know," she said.

Curtis, 63, who wowed audiences earlier this year with her performance opposite Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," will next be seen in "Halloween Ends" on October 14. She will once more play Laurie Strode, who is terrorized by villain Michael Myers.

