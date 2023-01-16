Jamie Lee Curtis' viral reaction to Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globe win is now on a T-shirt

[Source]

Jamie Lee Curtis has gone viral again for another Instagram post about her reaction to co-star Michelle Yeoh’s recent Golden Globe win.

On Sunday, Curtis, 64, uploaded a picture of herself wearing a gifted meme-ified shirt created by Erin Gallagher that shows her ecstatic reaction to Yeoh’s win on Tuesday night.

“I'm still stunned that a moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women," Curtis wrote in the caption of her recent post, which has already garnered almost 327,000 likes.



“[Erin Gallagher] highlighted it with her gorgeous post and word anthem of support and somehow from Tuesday night to Friday night it became a T-shirt that was left outside my home with a dozen everything bagels from my ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ family,” she continued.

Curtis announced in an Instagram post on Saturday that she had tested positive for COVID-19, making her unable to attend several events such as the American Film Institute Awards and the Critics Choice Awards.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” co-star Stephanie Hsu attended the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles on Saturday, where she posed on the red carpet with a sad face while holding the meme shirt as a show of support for her co-stars.

On Sunday, Yeoh took to Instagram to wish Curtis a speedy recovery while posing with the meme shirt.

“Love you, [Jamie Lee Curtis]. Speedy recovery, need my hand in yours. We all miss you,” Yeoh wrote.

Curtis went viral last week for cheering on Yeoh, who won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role as Evelyn Wang in A24's “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“Once a cheerleader. ALWAYS a cheerleader. My Bae won a Golden Globe. Her first nomination and win. @michelleyeoh_official @everythingeverywheremovie,” Curtis wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday about her co-star's win. The post has gone viral in less than a week, already receiving over 674,000 likes.

