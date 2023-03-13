Jamie Lee Curtis's Oscar Win Has Sparked Backlash And People Are Not Holding Back
Fans are criticizing Jamie Lee Curtis's "Best Supporting Actress" win over fellow nominees Angela Bassett and Stephanie Hsu.
Twitter had a lot of feelings about Curtis winning over Bassett — and they weren’t positive.
"Lady Gaga was once again like, 'I will only perform at the Oscars if it is filmed in the most uncomfortably intimate way possible,' and I love that about her."
The audience cheered as the host took a swing at Fox News' latest right-wing conspiracy theory.
Lady Gaga arrived late to the 2023 Academy Awards red carpet in a sheer, corset Versace gown. She's nominated for Best Original Song from 'Top Gun: Maverick.' The singer also helped out during a red carpet incident.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, especially at its flagship event.
Plate umpire Reggie Drummer has been suspended indefinitely by the Southland Conference following the Friday game
The Rock gave an incredibly diplomatic answer on the Oscars carpet when asked about Henry Cavill, Superman, and Black Adam.
Feldman shared an emotional video of himself watching from home as Quan won best supporting actor for his role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."
And not only there, but will play an active role in the ceremony, reports suggest.
Celebrity couples including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and Alison Brie and Dave Franco attended the Vanity Fair party after the Oscars.
Shakira rocked underboob in what looked to be a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen, but her performance was all grace and style.
Before Will Smith was handed his 10-year ban, several other stars were also expelled from attending the Academy Awards for a number of reasons.
Eva Longoria is an Oscars presenter this evening, and the 47-year-old actress deliberately brought the glitz to the red carpet.
Lady Gaga is nominated for Original Song for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick
'Nothing makes our life easier than a beautiful, completely organized pantry' – here's what we've learned from the couple's newly-tidied space
John Travolta was choked up as he introduced the Oscars' In Memoriam segment Sunday night, but many big Hollywood names were omitted at the 95th Academy Awards.
Halle Berry stunned everyone at the 2021 Oscars wearing a mauve gown on the 93rd Academy Awards red carpet and cutting her hair short.
Nicole was in attendance to present an award at the ceremony.
Teams knew they’d be faced with the task of adapting to a new short-track package, which was designed to enhance racing by decreasing downforce.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are had a parent’s night out! The pair walked the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party hand-in-hand on Sunday, months after welcoming their third child together. In one snap the Maroon 5 front man grabs onto the former Victoria’s Secret model’s waist and in another photo, Adam gives Behati a kiss on the cheek while she smiles.