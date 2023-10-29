Jamie Lynn Spears Is Being Dragged For Supporting Justin Timberlake In A Resurfaced Tweet Amid Britney Spears' Recent Revelations

By now you’re likely aware that Britney Spears’ forthcoming memoir,

By now you’re likely aware that Britney Spears’ forthcoming memoir, "The Woman in Me," is set to delve into the details of her and Justin Timberlake’s tumultuous past relationship.

For context, Britney and Justin dated between 1999 and 2002. Their messy breakup played out in the public eye, with Justin famously insinuating that Britney had cheated on him in his hit song “Cry Me a River.”

In the track, Justin sings lyrics like, “You don't have to say what you did / I already know, I found out from him,” and “You told me you love me / Why did you leave me all alone?” His music video also memorably featured an undeniable Britney lookalike, which, in her new memoir, she says made her look like “the harlot who’d broken the heart of America's golden boy.”

In her book, Britney purportedly admits to cheating on Justin during their relationship, though she says she only did so after hearing a rumor that he’d been unfaithful himself.

Britney also reveals in her memoir that she became pregnant while she and Justin were dating, and had an abortion because Justin

Britney also reveals in her memoir that she became pregnant while she and Justin were dating, and had an abortion because Justin "didn't want to be a father."

Britney writes,

Britney writes, "Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

But with Britney’s upcoming memoir set to lift the lid on their turbulent romance, Justin’s past behavior is now being reexamined by fans — many of whom were recently shocked to find that Brit’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, once publicly supported him almost a decade after he and Britney split.

As fans well know, Britney and Jamie Lynn’s relationship has long been strained, namely due to the latter’s alleged lack of support while Britney lived under a tight conservatorship for 13 years. The legal arrangement meant that Britney’s life and finances were strictly controlled by her father and a group of lawyers, and Britney has long claimed that Jamie Lynn — as well as her entire family — did “nothing” to help her while she struggled.

With this in mind, fans were left shocked this week after uncovering one of Jamie Lynn’s now-deleted tweets that publicly praised Justin.

In 2013, Jamie Lynn tweeted a photo of herself as a child sitting on Justin’s lap in the back of a car, with Britney by his side. She wrote, “@jtimberlake Weird hearing ur music as an Adult..Ha Not only do I appreciate it. I GET it. #jay #crymeariver #mirror.”

Jamie Lynn’s tweet quickly sparked heavy backlash at the time, especially because of her direct mention of Justin’s brutal breakup anthem “Cry Me a River.”

The "Zoey 101" alum ended up deleting the tweet shortly after it was posted, before seemingly walking back her statement in another message shared with her followers.

“I hope you all know that my tweets are only to support my sister @britneyspears – anything left over was to @jtimberlake #sisterlove #4eva,” she wrote, before deleting it, too.

Reacting to the bizarre posts a decade later, several fans have been left seriously frustrated by Jamie Lynn’s past public support of Justin.

Naur who would tweet this about essentially a diss track about your sister https://t.co/mS09jePdvE — Spegrogy🔆🎃🇵🇸🇦🇲 (@Spegr0gy) October 22, 2023

What a nasty thing to tweet. — River Red 🔴 (@consensualhugs) October 22, 2023

"What a nasty thing to tweet," said another, while someone else wrote, "This is so evil?!"

This is so evil?! 😭 https://t.co/YDO9mTfHfl — Mr. Lifestyles of the rich and famous (@Senseofickyness) October 22, 2023

This is so evil?! 😭 https://t.co/YDO9mTfHfl

Britney’s memoir,

Britney’s memoir, "The Woman in Me," will be released Oct. 24.