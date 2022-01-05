Jamie Lynn Spears Exposed The “Atrocious And Unacceptable” Messages She’s Received Threatening Her Family Days After Being Unfollowed By Sister Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears has opened up about receiving “atrocious and unacceptable” messages on Instagram.

As you might know, Jamie Lynn has faced large amounts of criticism ever since she was publicly denounced by her sister, Britney Spears, in court last June.

In the hearing, Britney accused Jamie Lynn of doing “ nothing ” to help her while she struggled under the terms of her conservatorship — which was finally terminated in September after a long-running battle.

Under the legal arrangement, which came into effect in 2008, Britney’s life and finances were controlled by her father and lawyers.

In light of Britney’s public condemnation of her sister, along with the ongoing feud between them that’s erupted ever since, Jamie Lynn has found herself attracting negative attention in recent months.

And while the Sweet Magnolias actor doesn’t usually address the large amounts of scrutiny she faces, she took to Instagram this week to share a harmful message she received from an unspecified user.

“White trash bitch I hope your daughter gets [r*ped]. Both of them,” read the censored message. In response, Jamie Lynn wrote, “Man that’s awful,” before sharing the interaction to her story with a lengthier message.

“I’ve gotten beyond [used] to receiving the love and the hate of strangers, since before I ever even had a choice at the age of like 8,” she wrote over the screenshot.

“[Growing] up I had to learn to not acknowledge the hate, and to rise above the evil and NEVER give negativity the attention it so desperately wants, but this is one of the ones I can’t just brush off,” she continued.

“You may not love me, and that’s fine, but THIS shouldn’t be tolerated under any circumstances, much less about innocent underage children,” she said.

Sharing a second post, Jamie Lynn added: “I know I am blessed beyond measure, and I have so much to be thankful for... I can’t complain when there are much more important things to focus on in today’s world, so let’s all do one kind thing for someone else today, and just maybe this negativity will bring along something positive to someone who needs it. Love y’all.”

Days later, the Zoey 101 alum revealed that she’d received an apology from the person who sent the harmful messages, before urging people to stop “bullying” and being “hateful.”

“The person who sent those comments actually reached out and apologized and said how uncalled for it was,” she said in a series of videos shared on Dec. 4.

“Don’t get me wrong, I still find the comments completely atrocious and unacceptable,” she continued.

“But, perhaps by taking that moment and trying to turn a negative into a positive, I think it could have pointed out something to them and made a change in them to where they will no longer bully or shame or be hateful to anyone else,” she added.

“It’s important to remember that, you know, fighting negative with negative will never win anything,” she said. “So coming from a positive place instead of spreading more bullying or more hate is the only way we're ever gonna make a difference. Just remember that.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn’s comments came just days after she was unfollowed by Britney on Instagram. Although the “Gimme More” singer hasn’t publicly addressed the unfollowing, she did appear to make a direct jab at one of Jamie Lynn’s captions the next day.

Sharing a post to mark the end of the year, Jamie Lynn wrote, “Dear 2021, You tried your damnedest... bless your heart.”

“Hoping 2022 brings nothing but healing, love, peace, and happiness to you all- wishing [everyone] a safe and Happy New Year,” she added.

Given that her sister’s legal battle reached memorable heights over the last year — especially with the conservatorship finally being terminated — Jamie Lynn’s caption wasn’t well received by fans.

Shortly afterward, Britney shared a ~coincidentally~ timed caption herself. She wrote, “Psss let’s watch what we say to our years … 2021 tried its hardest … bless it’s heart?????????? Why no … it’s more like be careful 2022 doesn’t show up and bite us all in the ass and leave saying bless your hearts.”

And fans were quick to draw the connection between the sisters’ posts, with many jumping on Twitter to comment on the apparent shade.

Britney Spears appears to directly respond to Jamie Lynn’s New Years post:“2021 tried it’s hardest … bless it’s heart????????????? Why no … it’s more like be careful 2022 doesn’t show up to bite us all in the ass!!!” 10:15 PM - 03 Jan 2022

