Jamie Raskin Warns GOP Of ‘Humiliation’ That Could ‘End' The Republican Party

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) move to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden could backfire badly.

“I can’t tell you the number of Democrats who’ve come up to me today to say, ‘Let them do the impeachment, it will be the end of the Republican Party,’” Raskin said on MSNBC on Tuesday night.

Raskin said those lawmakers predicted that the impeachment proceedings “will end up in complete defeat and humiliation” for the Republicans.

McCarthy’s move comes after Republicans in the House have made accusations of corruption against Biden for months, but have so far failed to produce any evidence.

Raskin said he’s against the inquiry for a simple reason.

“I’ve got a little bit too much respect and love for the Constitution just to let them go down that road without at least pointing out that the constitutional standard is treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors,” he said. “And they don’t have evidence of any wrongdoing at all.”

He said House Republicans have thousands of documents obtained via subpoena and dozens of hours of witness interviews.

“But far from proving their claims it all disproves their claims,” he said. “It all shows that nobody’s laid a glove on Joe Biden and he wasn’t involved in any of Hunter Biden’s business activities. That’s really the end of the case.”

See more of his discussion with MSNBC’s Joy Reid below: