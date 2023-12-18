Jamie Smith announces intention to run for South Dakota Senate in District 15

Former gubernatorial candidate and state House Representative Jamie Smith announced Monday his intention to run for South Dakota Senate in 2024, ending speculation about which Democrat would run for the seat currently held by Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba.

(From left to right) Sen. Reynold Nesiba, Jamie Smith, Rep. Kadyn Wittman, Erik Muckey and Rep. Linda Duba at a press event announcing which Democrats will run in the upcoming state House and Senate elections. Nesiba and Duba will step aside while Smith runs for the Senate, Muckley runs for House and Wittman runs for re-election.

Originally, Rep. Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls, had expressed interest in running for the seat Nesiba will vacate at the end of 2024. But life had other plans, Duba said during a press event held Monday at the downtown Sioux Falls Library.

She's going to be a grandmother.

"I said to myself, so how are you going to justify doing the will of people at 100% and also serving the needs of your family and being involved in that grandchild's life," Duba said.

Nesiba and Duba are two of the more vocal Democrats in the 105 member Legislature, 11 of whom are Democrats. Both have been critical about the state's need to get involved in finding solutions for the childcare crisis. Nesiba has championed removing the sales tax from groceries while in office. Duba has unsuccessfully pushed for stricter gun control legislation at the state level.

Nesiba has been in the Senate since 2018, serving four terms. He is ineligible to run for a fifth term, according to the state Constitution. While he could run for the House, Nesiba said Monday he had no plans to do so.

Seven senators are ineligible to run for Senate including Sioux Falls Republicans Jack Kolbeck and Jim Stalzer. Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton, is also ineligible to run for his seat.

Smith's return to the campaign trail comes after he lost the 2022 Gubernatorial Election to Gov. Kristi Noem, with 62% of South Dakotans voting to keep the first woman governor in office.

"I've been on the sidelines for a little while," Smith said. "It's time to be back in the game. And I'm excited about the opportunity that I have here today to run and run hard."

Hoping to fill Duba's House seat in District 15, Erik Muckey, the chair of the Minnehaha County Democratic Party, also announced he will run.

"I can't think of any two people I'm so proud to follow in their legacy than these two so I'm really grateful to step forward and run for the House of Representatives," Muckey said.

Muckey, who is a sixth generation South Dakotan and grew up in Corsica, is the current chief operating officer of Lost&Found, a nonprofit dedicated to youth suicide prevention and postvention.

Rep. Kadyn Wittman, D-Sioux Falls, also announced she will run for re-election in the House.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Jamie Smith, former gubernatorial candidate, to run for SD Senate