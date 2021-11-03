Jamie Spears requested to end conservatorship a week after Britney's lawyer told him to turn over 13 years worth of documents, new court documents show

Jamie Spears and Britney Spears. AP and Getty Images

New documents suggest that Jamie Spears' sudden reversal on the conservatorship was to protect himself.

According to Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart, Jamie switched after being asked for documents.

Just over a week passed between when the papers were served, and when the reversal happened.

Britney Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart revealed that Jamie Spears requested to end the conservatorship just over a week after Rosengart requested a sworn deposition and 13 years' worth of documents from Jamie Spears, according to new court filings.

The new documents, originally submitted on October 27 but made public on Monday, revealed that on August 25, Jamie Spears and his legal team were served a request for a sworn deposition as well as a discovery request for Jamie to turn over all communications and payments related to the 13-year conservatorship.

On September 7, Jamie Spears' team asked for the conservatorship to be outright terminated, days after Rosengart filed the documents in court.

"Further, Mr. Spears's September 7, 2021, Verified Termination Petition advocates that 'recently things have changed,' and that '[i]f Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance,'" Rosengart wrote in the latest documents.

"Mr. Spears's reversal was motivated by a desire to bolster his reputation or to avoid his deposition or responding to the outstanding discovery served on him in August," he added in the document, related to Britney Spears' November 12 hearing, which could determine the outcome of the conservatorship.

The newest court filing shows a long list of detailed requests for all correspondence related to Britney Spears' conservatorship

Britney Spears poses at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The requests from Rosengart in August sought "all documents regarding communications between Mr. Spears and Tri Star; all documents regarding any agreements between Mr. Spears and Tri Star," as well as "all companies, corporations, or entities through which the Conservatorship Estate of Britney Jean Spears has in any way operated;" and "all entities beneficially owned by you and through which you conducted or conduct business or have received any monies as Conservator."

Story continues

Rosengart also asked in August for documents related to the allegations that Britney Spears' security detail planted a listening device in her room, at Jamie's request.

Previous court filings from Rosengart show a pattern of interest in the way Jamie had been managing his daughter's financial estate as conservator, with particular emphasis on the money Jamie received.

"Although it is common for managers, agents, and other industry professionals to receive a percentage of an artists' earnings, Mr. Spears is none of those," Rosengart wrote in a July filing reviewed by Insider. "He is a conservator and, as a conservator, his role is to be burdened by, rather than benefit from, the conservatorship."

In a September 22 filing, Rosengart said Jamie's "mismanagement of Ms. Spears's estate is evident and ongoing."

Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of Britney's financial estate in September

Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears. AP and Getty Images

On September 29, Judge Brenda Penny officially granted Britney Spears' request for her father's immediate suspension from her conservatorship.

Judge Penny made her ruling on the petition filed earlier this summer by Mathew Rosengart, and described Britney Spears' conservatorship as "untenable."

At the September hearing, Britney Spears' team said they aimed to have Jamie suspended from the conservatorship first to ensure an investigation into his tenure can carry on before the conservatorship is potentially terminated at a November 12 termination hearing.

Insider reached out to Rosengart and Jamie Spears' new lawyers for comment.

The latest filing reiterates that Rosengart will still seek Jamie Spears' deposition and that Britney Spears will ask to terminate the conservatorship without undergoing a psychological evaluation.

"Ms. Spears has made her wishes known about ending the conservatorship she has endured for so long and she has pleaded with this Court to 'let her have her life back,' without an evaluation, recently attending two Court hearings and asking this Court directly to end the conservatorship," Rosengart wrote. "It is respectfully submitted - with the consent of all parties - that the time has come."

Read the original article on Insider