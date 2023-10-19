Who is Jamie Wideman, Huntersville Board of Commissioners candidate?

Name: Jamie Wideman

Age: 42

Campaign website or social media page: electjamiewideman.com

Occupation: Accountant and Human Resources Manager

Education: High School Diploma / Some College

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought):

No.

Please list your highlights of civic involvement.

I am not a politician, just a regular citizen.

What one professional or political accomplishment are you most proud of?

One accomplishment I am most proud of is advancing in my career despite my lack of a formal degree.

Traffic is an issue in Huntersville while a few critical road projects, such as the widening of N.C. 73, have been delayed by NCDOT. How would you tackle the town’s traffic problem?

Unfortunately, we can’t control decisions made by NCDOT. What we can do, both local government and private citizens, is to lean on NCDOT and continue applying pressure to get projects started.

What are your ideas about how the town should recruit and retain more police officers specifically? And all town employees more broadly?

We need to thoroughly evaluate the morale of current staff. Your existing staff will be the best recruiters you could ever have, but only if they are satisfied with the working conditions. Job satisfaction, work environment, and salary/fringe benefits would all be a starting point.

Huntersville has experienced rapid population growth over the last few decades with the approval of hundreds of new homes. Do you think the town should control growth in some way or keep expanding? Why?

Growth should be controlled, but not stopped. As a town, we should become more selective with when and where we choose to approve rezoning or conditional zoning, focusing on growth that fills a need and has community support.

Why should voters choose you over others who are in the race?

I am not a politician and I have no political aspirations. I want to be a representative of the average citizens of Huntersville. I am committed to open, honest communication, and being a voice for the citizens of Huntersville.