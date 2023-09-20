Jamie Yazzie's family relives her death at Phoenix murder trial

Jamie Yazzie’s mother, Ethelene Denny, her aunt Marilene James and sister Elaina Denny celebrate Jamie’s birthday on Sept. 13, 2023, by releasing purple balloons. The family members have been in Phoenix attending the trial of Tre C. James, who is accused of killing Yazzie.

Jamie Yazzie would have turned 36 on Sept. 13, but instead of throwing a birthday party, her family found themselves watching the federal trial of her boyfriend and man accused of killing her, Tre C. James.

It was the first week of what was supposed to be a three-week trial. James was arrested a little over a year ago on a first-degree murder charge in Yazzie's death, along with several counts of domestic violence. After spending the day in court, her family and their attorney, Darlene Gomez, went to a park to celebrate the life of their beloved Jamie with cake and purple balloons they released into the heavens.

Purple was Yazzie's favorite color and each family member wrote a message on the balloon before they let it fly.

It’s been four years since Yazzie went missing, nearly two years since her body was found and a year since the man suspected of killing her was arrested. It was a trying four years for the family, and these few weeks were no different. The family will have to relive the death of their daughter, niece, mother, sister and granddaughter during the trial, and they still need donations to get them through it.

“One of the hard parts is the federal government will only pay for the immediate family and their immediate needs,” Gomez explained. “On any given day, we have 12 to 14 family members, including myself, who are present for the hearings.”

Relatives of Yazzie traveled from as far as Albuquerque and from the Navajo Nation to attend the trial. Gomez said that means paying for gas, appropriate clothing to wear inside the courtroom, meals, and, because a few of those in attendance are diabetic, snacks.

The family's attendance is vital, Gomez said. Many of those who are present at the trial are working extra shifts at their jobs because they have used up their vacation time during previous hearings.

“Something you have to remember is you are having a jury, which is most definitely not your peers, as in being Native American,” Gomez said. “I think the jury is comprised of all but three women who all appear to be Anglo. So, you need as many family members as possible to show up every day for court so that the jury knows Jamie is loved, missed and that she matters.”

Gomez said they have received assistance in various ways, such as a dinner paid for by Titan Facility Management. The Phoenix chauffeur company Arrange A Ride offered its services for free to Yazzie’s family to help them get around, which Gomez said saved the family a lot of money, time and stress.

The family of murder victim Jamie Yazzie celebrated her birthday on Sept. 13, 2023, in Phoenix by releasing purple balloons. Jamie’s grandmother, Mary James, holds one of the balloons.

Family hasn't heard from Navajo leadership

Yazzie’s case has become one of the highest-profile in highlighting the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Initiative on the Navajo Nation, but Gomez said no one from the tribal government has donated to the family for this trial.

The family reached out to leadership from both the Navajo President’s Office and Navajo Nation Council to ask not only for resources, but if any of the leaders would be in attendance to show their support at the trial. But as they go into the second week, no one from their tribal leadership has attended.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Task Force, which includes members from Arizona tribal leadership, has not reached out to Gomez nor Yazzie’s family to show support.

“We have had no support from any MMIW organizations except Medicine Wheel Ride,” Gomez said. The advocacy group focuses its efforts on missing and murdered people's cases. “Medicine Wheel Ride organized the donation drive after I contacted them.”

Jose Villegas, a member of the New Mexico Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, has reached out to the family, Gomez said, and a chaplain from the Federal Bureau of Investigation calls daily to check in on the family.

“The Yazzie family needs emotional support from all the leaders and MMIW organizations. If you cannot support financially, call and say we are thinking of you or show up to court,” Gomez said. “The Yazzies continue to be invisible to those leaders that have pledged support in the public’s eyes.”

How case information is used to help find the missing

Michael Henderson, director of the Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigations, said in April he issued a special order to his investigators regarding Missing and Murdered Indigenous People cases. The policy is to ensure open and unsolved investigations with information that can trace an individual's identity entered into the National Crime Information Center and National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

“It’s going to be utilized not only by the Navajo Nation but across the state,” Henderson said. "One of the criterion for these MMIP investigations, to input these identifying information into these databases including NCIC, is through the Tribal Access Program. It provides us with access and interaction with FBI portals to include NCIC.”

Bringing awareness: Navajo council adopts victims' bill of rights, but supporters say more work remains

The cases being entered in the database are investigations that are considered suspicious missing cases. Once uploaded into the databases, the cases can be tracked by other law enforcement authorities from across the country, Henderson said.

“That in a nutshell is how we have addressed this condition,” Henderson said.

There are 78 missing people from the Navajo Nation who have been entered into NCIC. If a person’s information entered by the Navajo criminal investigators comes up in the database, the Navajo Nation is contacted. A missing person can’t be cleared unless commissioned personnel or a police officer meets the person face to face.

Why the trial was moved to Phoenix

The trial was supposed to take place in Flagstaff but was moved to Phoenix after advocates and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women supporters showed up and were vocal outside at the detention hearing for James. The show of solidarity was perceived as people being protesters rather than supporters.

"They wanted to ensure in Phoenix there would be more U.S. Marshal staff for security," Gomez said. "And there would be more room for the jury to get in and out."

Gomez, who works pro bono for the Yazzie family as well as numerous other families dealing with Missing and Murdered Indigenous People cases, has the task of not only being the attorney, but also working to ensure families are as comfortable as possible by coordinating various tasks such as locating donations and assistance.

"It's using all these resources we have here to try to plug in those gaps," Gomez said. "We've been lucky to have donors who donated to the family to pay for gas, lodging bills and food. We had an individual who offered a room in their home that is used to rent out as an Airbnb. It's trying to coordinate all these efforts, and most families don't have someone to organize and coordinate efforts."

Getting help: Check out resources for open cases on missing Indigenous people day

Gomez noted that this case has moved forward in federal court, even though when it comes to crimes in Indian Country, crimes usually get pleaded out. This type of system only perpetuates crime against Native Americans, she said, because people are being placed back into communities after only serving a small amount of time for their crimes.

"The time those individuals get is very little," Gomez said. "In places like Arizona, you don't see the U.S. attorney taking very many Indian crimes to trial. Being here opens up your eyes to systematic failures within the law enforcement, U.S. Attorney's Office, and Congress and the dollars they put forward to Indian Country."

You can donate to the family here or through Cash App at $AsdzaaGaii.

Arlyssa Becenti covers Indigenous affairs for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Send ideas and tips to arlyssa.becenti@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jamie Yazzie's family relives her death at Phoenix murder trial