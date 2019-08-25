Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.4% Yield

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 29th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of September.

Jamieson Wellness's next dividend payment will be CA$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.36 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Jamieson Wellness has a trailing yield of approximately 1.8% on its current stock price of CA$22.85. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Jamieson Wellness can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Jamieson Wellness's payout ratio is modest, at just 46% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Jamieson Wellness paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 128%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

While Jamieson Wellness's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Jamieson Wellness to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Jamieson Wellness has grown its earnings rapidly, up 145% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 2 years ago, Jamieson Wellness has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Has Jamieson Wellness got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Jamieson Wellness's dividend merits.