Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.15

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) will increase its dividend on the 15th of June to CA$0.15. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Jamieson Wellness' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, Jamieson Wellness' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 96.5% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Jamieson Wellness Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Jamieson Wellness has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from CA$0.32 to CA$0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Jamieson Wellness has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 96% per annum. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Jamieson Wellness could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like Jamieson Wellness' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance.

