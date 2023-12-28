How jammed will traffic be in downtown Miami for New Year’s Eve? Take note of events

Just when you marked yourself safe from Art Basel, New Year’s Eve rolls around.

That means if you plan to party in downtown Miami you’ll need to pack some patience along with your streamers, noisemakers and confetti.

Even if you’re wise enough to ride share, traffic will be predictably stress-inducing.

Here’s what to know:

What’s happening (and not) in downtown Miami?

On the evening of Dec. 31, the Arsht Center is quiet, there is no Miami Heat home game at Kaseya Center and long gone are the days when a grand parade took over the streets.

But you do have several a trip of free celebratory blowouts on the bay:

▪ The Big Orange will rise at the InterContinental Hotel

▪ A few blocks away, Bayfront Park will host a huge Latin music concert that features headlining performances from Willy Chirino and Arturo Sandoval, along with a roster of more than 20 support acts including Albita, Álvaro Tadeo and Carlos Oliva.

▪ There’s another family friendly affair nearby at Bayside Marketplace outdoor mall.

You’re guaranteed fireworks at all of them, so braving the crowds may be worth it for the ‘Gram.

That said, here’s how to survive the gridlock:

Arturo Sandoval is one of the headliners for the Bayfront New Year’s Eve Party on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

Getting to downtown Miami

Roads and public transit: Bayfront Park for the concert can be reached via I-95, or 836 to Biscayne Boulevard. But do you really want to drive? Parking is scarce for the thousands of revelers expected. Consider using a ride-share service (Uber, Lyft, Alto) or Miami-Dade public transportation. Angela Rodriguez — spokeswoman for AR Entertainment, organizers of the extravaganza — recommends attendees order their chauffeured wheels of choice to Bayside Marketplace and walk the short distance to Bayfront Park.

Pro tip: The Bayfront Park Metromover station drops you off right outside the concert venue.

Time to arrive

Music start: If you’re going to the Bayfront Park concert, the first opening artist is set to take the stage at 6 p.m. and the VIP area opens at 8 p.m. Headliners Chirino and Sandoval perform later in the evening. To secure a prime spot for yourself and your group the suggestion is to arrive as early as possible on Sunday.

Streaming: Bayfront New Year’s Eve will be streamed on AmericaTeve.