Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh: Heavy snow disrupts life in India’s Himalayan states

A man walks along a snow-covered road in Srinagar on Wednesday

Heavy snowfall has impeded daily life across many parts of northern India.

In Indian-administered Kashmir, a thick blanket of snow covered most of the region, snapping power supplies and causing delays in road, rail and air travel.

People have been braving the snow with layers of warm clothes and umbrellas

Authorities have issued avalanche warnings for 10 districts in the region.

A man with an umbrella walks along a snow covered road during snowfall in Srinagar. The Kashmir valley received a fresh snowfall which disrupted the normal life of people. Flight operations, surface transport, and routine activities of life came to a grinding halt. Electricity was also affected in many areas of Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday issued an alert of a high-danger level avalanche in several regions in the next 24 hours.

The famous Dal Lake in the main city of Srinagar has been partially frozen with snow covering the famed shikara or houseboats.

The region received several inches of snowfall over Sunday and Monday

The weather also derailed the travel plans of several Congress party leaders, who were in the region as part of their 4,000km (2,485-mile)-long "unity march" across India, which ended in Kashmir on Monday.

Senior Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi addressed crowds on a chilly morning in Kashmir

On Tuesday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh had tweeted that several MPs would not be able to attend the budget session in parliament after all flights from Srinagar had to be cancelled due to inclement weather.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra ended in Srinagar on Monday

In the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, authorities shut some key highways and roads after incessant snowfall threw normal life out of gear.

The tourist city of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh has also received snowfall

A similar situation prevailed in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand, where traffic on key national highways was disrupted for hours on Tuesday after snow accumulated on the roads.

The weather department has predicted that conditions may improve from Wednesday morning.

The snowfall has made roads slippery, increasing the risk of accidents

