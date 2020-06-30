Jamul Casino® Promotes Benjamin Petell to Vice President of Non-Gaming Operations

JAMUL, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamul Casino is delighted to announce that Benjamin Petell has been promoted to Vice President of Non-Gaming Operations. Mr. Petell joined Jamul Casino approximately a year ago as its Director of Food & Beverage/Retail, overseeing retail and the casino's seven distinct and award-winning restaurants. In his short tenure with Jamul Casino, his creativity has made an indelible mark on the organization as he has worked with the culinary team to reinvent the Jamul Casino restaurant concepts, menus, and operations. Mr. Petell's promotion comes as Jamul Casino recruits to continue its growth momentum and its excellent reputation for customer satisfaction.

"We are extremely customer-focused at Jamul Casino, where team members are trained to understand the guest journey," says Petell. "We try to be a couple of moves ahead so we can better serve all who visit and enjoy the casino."

In his new role at Jamul Casino, Mr. Petell will oversee retail, food & beverage, facilities, security, and environmental services. His focus will be on creating alignment across all departments by emphasizing teamwork, communication, and consistency.

Mr. Petell has more than fifteen years of experience managing large-scale resort amenities and food & beverage operations. Prior to joining Jamul Casino, he served as the Director of Beverage at Pechanga Resort Casino. He oversaw a fourteen-person leadership team and three hundred team members for fifteen bars, including several nightlife venues, and a theatre. He has also managed operations for a 1,087-room hotel, including beverage, valet, bell desk, concierge, restaurants, bars, and a pool. In this position, his efforts resulted in a six-figure increase in operating income. Mr. Petell earned his bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in business from the University of Rhode Island.

Jamul Casino President & General Manager, Mary Cheeks, states, "When we recruited Ben a year ago, we knew he had great potential. We're excited to recognize his drive, creativity, and deep knowledge of the food & beverage and gaming industries, and offer him this well-earned promotion."

About Jamul Indian Village of California

Jamul Indian Village of California is one of 13 federally recognized tribes that are part of the Kumeyaay Nation, with roots in east San Diego County going back 12,000 years. The Tribe uses revenue and resources from Jamul Casino to fund educational opportunities, healthcare, and housing initiatives for its members, and projects that benefit the surrounding community, through a tribal-state gaming compact with the State of California signed in 2015. For more information about Jamul Indian Village of California, please visit jamulindianvillage.com .

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the recently rebranded Jamul Casino, located in Jamul, California, is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned entity of Jamul Indian Village of California. The $430 million Casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 39 live table games, and a dedicated poker room with weekly tournaments; free shuttle service from various locations in San Diego; live entertainment; and seven restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

