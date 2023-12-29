Jan. 1 among deadliest days for alcohol-related traffic accidents, AAA says

As law enforcement agencies prepare their New Year's task forces to help prevent alcohol-related traffic accidents and fatalities, AAA reported that New Year's Day ranks as one of the deadliest in the U.S. for such incidents.

Citing information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, AAA reported that drunken-driving deaths in December have reached the highest levels in almost 15 years. In 2021, a total of 1,013 people lost their lives in alcohol-related accidents during this month, with 304 of those fatalities occurring specifically during the Christmas and New Year's period.

“According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) 13,384 people died in drunk driving crashes in 2021,” said Rylie Fletcher, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Oklahoma. “With many people celebrating the New Year and then getting behind the wheel after a night of drinking, January 1 is a particularly dangerous day on the roads. Even one death is far too many to be lost from a completely preventable crime.”

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety's annual Traffic Safety Culture Index found that 94% of drivers believed that getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol was "very or extremely dangerous." Additionally, 68% of respondents believed that individuals who choose to drive under the influence are likely to encounter law enforcement.

"However, 7% of respondents reported having engaged in this behavior in the past 30 days. This driving behavior must change in order to save lives on our roadways," AAA officials said in the news release.

Various law enforcement agencies in the Valley, including the Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, and Salt River police departments, are collaborating with the Arizona Department of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Together, they are involved in the holiday DUI Task Force, which has been operational every weekend from Nov. 24 and is set to conclude on New Year's Day.

"The goal of the officers assigned to the Task Force is to contact those drivers who have made the disastrous decision to drive impaired and remove them from the roadway before they hurt others or themselves," Scottsdale police officials said in a statement. "As always, the best choice someone can make during this holiday season, should they plan on consuming alcoholic beverages or using marijuana, is to plan some other form of transportation that does not involve them operating a motor vehicle."

Phoenix police echoed this statement to The Arizona Republic, urging residents to designate a driver or use one of the many ride-share services available to celebrate safely and responsibly.

Those in the Phoenix area also can take advantage of the Molson Coors and Valley Metro partnership this New Year's Eve by getting free rides on the light rail from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New Year's Day among worst for drunken-driving fatalities, AAA says