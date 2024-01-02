Jan. 1 Powerball ticket from a Tampa Publix wins $2 million. What to do, how long to claim

Someone in Tampa is $1 million richer, thanks to Powerball − and Publix.

Someone in Michigan became a multimillionaire on New Year's Day after the first drawing of 2024. Their very big payout? An estimated $810 million as of early Tuesday, a day after the Monday, Jan. 1, Powerball drawing. Last-minute ticket sales could have increased the final pot.

According to Powerball's site, there was a winner in Michigan who matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in the Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, drawing. There were secondary winners as well: Two tickets in Florida and Texas matched five numbers plus the Power Play to win $2 million, and four tickets in California, Florida, Connecticut and Maryland matched five numbers to win $1 million.

The $2 million winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Publix, 10928 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa, and the $1 million Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Publix, 1537 NW St. Lucie West Blvd., Port St. Lucie, according to the Florida Lottery.

After no one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in the Saturday, Dec. 30, drawing for $760 million, the top prize had climbed to $810 million, the fifth largest Powerball jackpot ever.

Here's what we know about the Tampa winner, Powerball, guidelines on whether winners can remain anonymous in Florida and information about claiming the $1 million prize.

What were Powerball numbers for Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, New Year's Day?

Monday numbers were 12-21-42-44-49 and the Powerball was 1. Power Play was 3x.

Who sold $2 million winning ticket? How long does Powerball winner in Florida have to claim a prize?

The Publix at Cross Creek Commons in Tampa sold a winning ticket worth $2 million in the Monday, Jan. 1, Powerball drawing.

According to Powerball rules, "ticket expiration dates typically vary from 90 days to one year depending on the selling jurisdiction. The expiration date is often listed on the back of your ticket. If the expiration date is not listed, check with your lottery."

Because the $2 million Powerball ticket was purchased (at a Publix) in Florida, Florida Lottery rules state prizes of $1 million and above and prizes with an annual payment option must be claimed in-person via walk-in or appointment at lottery headquarters.

The site states, "Florida Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the applicable draw date. Draw game prizes for which a single-payment cash option is available must be claimed within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to elect the cash option. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

Can Florida lottery winners remain anonymous?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, since May 25, 2022, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

When do Florida lottery tickets expire?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it. Florida Lottery says its scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes "must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

For the $2 million and $1 million Powerball winners from Tampa and Port St. Lucie, respectively, it's 60 days from Jan. 1 (the date of the drawing) for the one-time, lump sum cash payment and 180 days from Jan. 1 for annual payments.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida Publix sold Powerball ticket worth $2 million for 1/1/24 drawing