Jan. 17, 2024: Recent sentencings in Fifth District Court

Jan. 16—WORTHINGTON — Six individuals were recently sentenced in cases previously reported on by The Globe.

* Yonis Abdi, 22, was sentenced Oct. 31 in Cottonwood County on one count of felony fleeing from police. Two other charges of felony theft were dismissed.

On the charge of felony fleeing from police, Abdi was sentenced to 135 days in the Cottonwood County Jail, with credit for 94 days served, and fined $955. Abdi is additionally subject to three years of monitored probation in Cottonwood County.

* Jonathan Reyes-Jovel, 26, was sentenced Nov. 1 in Nobles County on one count of misdemeanor theft. Three other charges were dismissed, including felony theft, gross misdemeanor ammo possession and misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle.

On the charge of misdemeanor theft, Reyes-Jovel was sentenced to 86 days in the Nobles County Jail, with credit for 86 days served, and fined $160.

* Keey Phetsarath, 23, was convicted of gross misdemeanor assault on Dec. 4.

Phetsarath was sentenced to 360 days in the Nobles County Jail with credit for 80 days served, and fined $660. Phetsarath will be additionally subject to two years of monitored probation.

* Darcy Sieve, 54, was convicted of second-degree felony drug sale on Dec. 4 in Nobles County, though an additional four charges were dismissed, including two misdemeanor counts of DWI and two felony drug possession charges.

On the charge of second-degree felony drug sale, Sieve was sentenced to five years in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee, 360 days of local confinement in Nobles County Jail and fined $3,160. Sieve is also required to perform 500 hours of community service, and is subject to five years of monitored probation in Nobles County.

* Shaun Runia, 21, received a dismissal on the charge of felony vehicular theft on Oct. 24.

* Joshua Sesay, 24, received dismissals on charges of felony theft and gross misdemeanor violation of giving an officer a false name.