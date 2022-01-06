Jan. 2022 indictments for sex abuse of children, other charges released

Grayson County grand jurors indicted a number of people on child abuse and other charges this week.

A Denison man faces years in prison if convicted of the multiple counts of child abuse for which he was indicted this week.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The Grayson County District Attorney's Office released this list of people who were recently indicted.

Among them was Robert Kismet Feist, 39, of Denison who was indicted on one count of sex abuse of a child continuous victim under 14 and six counts of aggravated sexual assault (rape) of a child.

The following people were also indicted:

Raul Castorena, 34, of Collinsville — one count of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact;

Simon Martinez Espinoza, 42, of Plano — DWI 3rd or more;

Zachary Joshua Clay, 43, of Denison — DWI 3rd or more;

Steven Russell Robinson, 37, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Chanda Leigh Bennett, 45, of Tyler — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Isiah Leevan Wilson, 21, of Oklahoma City — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;

Terry Wayne King, 56, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Matthew Lee Jackson, 42, of Tulsa, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth):

James William Presley, 47, of Duncanville — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Ronald Matthew Taylor, 42, of Farmersville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jared Prince Lucas, 39, of Sherman — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Joseph Aaron Leach, 27, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Matthew Dean Mayhue, 35, of Mead, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Colin Eugene Francis, 57, of Denison — DWI 3rd or more;

Donald Anthony Donahue, 33, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a family or household member impede breathing;

Keithen Anthony Harris, 22, of Denison — burglary of a habitation;

Daniel Leon Frazier, 51, of Denison — theft of property with previous conviction;

James Earl Nelson, 39, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine);

Lyle David Swink Jr., 33, of Denison — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Janell Gay Shaw, 43, of Colbert, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Tiffany Danielle Lovelace, 30, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Sarah Dawn Watson, 49, of Shepherd — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Konnor Levi Helms, 22, of Arthur City — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Rafael Salvador Orellana, 24, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Delorean Michelle Blanton , 31, of Denison —abandon or endanger a child intentionally knowingly recklessly criminal negligence and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person reckless bodily injury;

Kailey Shea Word, 23, of Brownfield — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Bryan Michael Morrison, 44, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Kaleena Inez Lancaster, 51, of Brownwood — two counts of theft of property;

Melissa Nicole Cloud, 39, of Wylie — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Rodney Dean Morgan, 63,of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Emily Roxanne Frerichs, 30, of Sherman — DWI with a child under 15 years old, intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Mary Ann Bowden, 39, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Shannon Lee Mahan, 43, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Robert Dale Maybin, 53, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Shane Anthony Fritch, 34, of Denison —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Rachel Renee Salazar, 23, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Ray Alan Kruegar, 38, of Sherman — assault family or household member impede breathing or circulation.

