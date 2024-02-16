How the Jan. 22 flooding is affecting children's mental health
The flooding in some San Diego neighborhoods on Jan. 22 has had an impact on the mental health of children in those communities.
The flooding in some San Diego neighborhoods on Jan. 22 has had an impact on the mental health of children in those communities.
Why parents are banding together — and why they're so concerned about social media.
Over the past few decades, extreme weather events have not only become more severe, but are also occurring more frequently. Neara is focused on enabling utility companies and energy providers to create models of their power networks and anything that might affect them, like wildfires or flooding. The Redfern, New South Wales, Australia-based startup recently launched AI and machine learning products that creates large-scale models of networks and assess risks without having to perform manual surveys.
Axos Bank offers lucrative rewards accounts and unlimited domestic ATM reimbursement
The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is getting closer to becoming a law, which would make social platforms significantly more responsible for protecting children who use their products. With 62 senators backing the bill, KOSA seems poised to clear the Senate and progress to the House. KOSA creates a duty of care for social media platforms to limit addictive or harmful features that have demonstrably affected the mental health of children.
New York City is suing Meta, Google, Snap and TikTok for "fueling nationwide youth mental health crisis."
Connor Bedard sustained a fractured jaw six weeks ago.
Here's everything you need to know as we enter the offseason.
Amid another high-profile shooting, here's what research says about how exposure to gun violence takes a toll on children.
L'Jarius Sneed told the Chiefs he wants them to cut the check.
It doubles as a duvet insert, if that's more your style. Snag it while it's nearly 50% off!
Snap up top-selling scents like Pink Sands, Lemon Lavender and Clean Cotton in the hefty 22-ounce size.
A "dispute between several people" led to the shooting, police say.
Here's how you can get a Presidents Day car deal. Plus, the odd and interesting history of Presidents Day car sales, and how we even got the holiday in the first place.
Laine entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28.
A new study finds that long COVID, whose symptoms include intense fatigue, can impact women's sexual function. Here's what you need to know.
If you’re a business owner, don’t overlook some of these easy small business tax deductions that could help improve your bottom line.
"We want them to have the ball," Kelce said. "They want it, they can have it."
When a star enters a slump it offers the perfect time to try to trade for him in fantasy hockey. Check out our suggestions.
Natural gas is often considered to be the least harmful fossil fuel for the climate, but it’s still a major source of greenhouse emissions.
Loved01's moisturizers, cleansers and other go-tos are designed to be more affordable and accessible than other celeb-backed products.