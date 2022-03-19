Jan. 6 Arrest + Booster No. 4 + Daylight Saving Time Bill

MILWAUKEE, WI — Miss any stories in Wisconsin this week? Here are the top stories.

Wisconsin Man Accused Of Pepper Spraying Cops At Jan. 6 Riot

WISCONSIN — A 7th WI man will appear in court on assault charges in connection to the Jan. 6 riot. He sprayed officers with bear mace, prosecutors said. Read more.

Another COVID Booster For 65 And Older In WI: Pfizer Application



WISCONSIN — COVID-19 cases are trending downward in Wisconsin, but a subvariant of omicron is slowly becoming more common among existing cases. Read more.

Daylight Saving Time Could Become Permanent In WI: What To Know

WISCONSIN — Year-round Daylight Saving Time, sometimes called daylight savings time, made it through the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. Read more.

Man Who Shot Off-Duty Milwaukee Detective In Custody: Police

MILWAUKEE, WI — Police arrested a man accused of shooting an off-duty Milwaukee police detective in January, the police chief said. Read more.

3 Milwaukee Chefs Are Finalists For The 2022 James Beard Award

MILWAUKEE, WI — Three Milwaukee chefs were named finalists 2022 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards. Read more.

Nearly $6 Million Will Go To Waukesha Parade Victims: Foundation

WAUKESHA, WI — Nearly $6 million in donated funds will go to 560 people that were affected by the Waukesha parade disaster, the community foundation said. Read more.

