Jan. 6 Arrest + Booster No. 4 + Daylight Saving Time Bill
MILWAUKEE, WI — Miss any stories in Wisconsin this week? Here are the top stories.
Wisconsin Man Accused Of Pepper Spraying Cops At Jan. 6 Riot
WISCONSIN — A 7th WI man will appear in court on assault charges in connection to the Jan. 6 riot. He sprayed officers with bear mace, prosecutors said. Read more.
Another COVID Booster For 65 And Older In WI: Pfizer Application
WISCONSIN — COVID-19 cases are trending downward in Wisconsin, but a subvariant of omicron is slowly becoming more common among existing cases. Read more.
Daylight Saving Time Could Become Permanent In WI: What To Know
WISCONSIN — Year-round Daylight Saving Time, sometimes called daylight savings time, made it through the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. Read more.
Man Who Shot Off-Duty Milwaukee Detective In Custody: Police
MILWAUKEE, WI — Police arrested a man accused of shooting an off-duty Milwaukee police detective in January, the police chief said. Read more.
3 Milwaukee Chefs Are Finalists For The 2022 James Beard Award
MILWAUKEE, WI — Three Milwaukee chefs were named finalists 2022 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards. Read more.
Nearly $6 Million Will Go To Waukesha Parade Victims: Foundation
WAUKESHA, WI — Nearly $6 million in donated funds will go to 560 people that were affected by the Waukesha parade disaster, the community foundation said. Read more.
Worth A Read:
Waukesha Gas Station Fights Rivals' Claim Its Fuel Is Too Cheap
This article originally appeared on the Milwaukee Patch