Jan. 6 arrests in Illinois, cross-country, as dragnet in place
Nearly three years since the Capitol riot, those suspected of participating are still being charged, including a suburban man arrested this week.
Nearly three years since the Capitol riot, those suspected of participating are still being charged, including a suburban man arrested this week.
The actors union, SAG-AFTRA, revealed the details of the tentative deal it struck with studios earlier this week to end its historic 118-day strike.
You'll find holiday gifts for everyone on your list, from marked-down Lego advent calendars to a Keurig that's 50% off.
A New Jersey man's security cameras caught the moment a deer jumped onto a truck parked in his driveway, just as a buyer pulled up to inspect the vehicle.
Snag the brand's signature denim for just $56, a leather shoulder bag for $135, sweaters for under $50 and beyond.
Dalton Del Don delivers several players who could be foundations and some to avoid when building daily fantasy lineups in Week 10.
Stocks close out a winning week with a bang as tech led the way higher.
According to this year's Google Holiday 100 list, it's the top-trending interior decor item and makes an A+ gift. Get it for nearly 40% off!
Arcane finally has a streaming date for its second season, two years after Netflix renewed the League of Legends-based series.
2024 Acura RDX another model to drop front-wheel-drive option. Base prices up from $500 to $2,300 compared to 2023 launch prices.
The punishment is in response to Michigan staff member Connor Stalions allegedly running an illegal in-person scouting operation.
Prosecutors have shown in detail how Trump overvalues his assets and his wealth. It's not going to change any voters' minds.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to Netflix in a few weeks. Until now, it's been a Peacock streaming exclusive in the US.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down Week 10's matchups and reveals what we should actually be watching for.
This body lotion from Gold Bond has earned over 18,000 flawless reviews on Amazon.
A new Taylor Swift reporter has been hired, and there are a lot of opinions on whether that should have been done.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don is back with his lineup advice for every game on the Week 10 slate.
Two fantasy-friendly teams will square off in Week 10, but which of them will put on the best performance? Jorge Martin and Scott Pianowski pick their sides.
The game maker argues that Google's commissions on in-app purchases are anti-competitive and that Google has exerted its power in the marketplace to unfairly compete by negotiating special deals with developers and manufacturers running their own app stores. Epic pushed to present this case in front of a jury instead of running a bench trial -- a key difference from its battle with Apple over the same matter, which Apple largely won. As opening arguments and witness testimony kicked off this week, we learned a few things about Google's Play Store business.
Director Nia DaCosta and executive producer Mary Livanos talk female-powered "Captain Marvel" sequel.
Organizers of a Texas car meet temporarily banned Mustangs, Chargers, and Camaros, after several burnouts and examples of reckless driving.