Jan. 6 attack posed loyalty test for Indiana Rep. Greg Pence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRIAN SLODYSKO
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg Pence watched the Jan. 6 insurrection unfold from an extraordinary perch.

As chants of “Hang Mike Pence” echoed in the Capitol, the Republican congressman from Indiana and his better-known brother were whisked away from the Senate by the Secret Service shortly before a mob of Donald Trump supporters burst in, intent on stopping the vice president from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's win.

Their dramatic escape, caught on security cameras, came minutes after Trump excoriated Mike Pence on Twitter for lacking the “courage” to use his ceremonial post presiding over the certification of the 2020 election to overturn its outcome.

“My brother was being asked to do what we don’t do in this country,” Greg Pence recounted at a Republican fundraising dinner in his district last July, one of the rare instances he has spoken publicly about the attack. He later added, “I couldn’t be prouder.”

At the beating heart of the insurrection lies Trump’s attempt to pressure his vice president to take the unprecedented step of overturning the election. And few had a better vantage point on the day of the attack than Greg Pence, who hunkered down in a secure area with his younger brother while the vice president worked the phone, pleading for help to clear rioters from the building.

That makes Greg Pence a tantalizing prospective witness for the House Jan. 6 committee, which is investigating the origins of the insurrection that Trump fomented when he urged his supporters to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell.”

Pence has largely declined to discuss what transpired while he was with his brother that day, other than praising his brother as a hero for standing up to Trump.

His silence serves as powerful evidence of the grip that Trump still holds on his party, which has led many Republicans to dispute the seriousness of the attack and instead perpetuate the lie that Trump was wrongly denied a second term.

Pence declined last month to speak with The Associated Press at the Capitol. A spokesperson did not respond to multiple inquiries seeking comment.

First elected to Congress in 2018, 65-year-old Greg Pence represents a deeply Republican and largely rural district that his brother held for 12 years before he was elected Indiana governor and eventually selected by Trump to become vice president. Unlike his brother, who from a young age was fixated on a career in politics, Greg Pence was always an unlikely congressman.

After graduating from Loyola University in Chicago, he joined the Marines and later fell into a series of petroleum industry jobs. He eventually served as president of Kiel Bros., a Midwest gas station empire his father helped build, a post he resigned from in 2004 after the company filed for bankruptcy and saddled the state of Indiana with more than $21 million in unpaid environmental cleanup costs, a 2018 Associated Press investigation found.

Pence turned his focus in 2006 to operating antique malls he purchased with his wife, Denise, a business now worth between $5 million and $25 million, according to his congressional financial disclosure.

When Mike Pence's former congressional seat opened up in 2018, his brother ran a stealthy campaign. Granting few interviews and ducking debates, he coasted to victory.

“I looked into the mirror and said, ‘If not me, who?’” Greg Pence told his hometown newspaper, The Columbus Republic, in a rare interview during the campaign.

But he also expressed deep ambivalence about the job, as well as a lack of conviction that would likely have doomed other candidates.

“What would be my positions, what would be my focus?” he said in a September 2017 interview with the Washington Examiner, a conservative publication, before formally launching his campaign. “I really haven’t dug into or formed positions on anything yet.”

Since then, Pence has had a muted presence in Congress, where he serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Yet during the Trump administration, he enjoyed rarefied privileges, riding with the president on Air Force One for campaign and administration events where the president name-checked him.

One area in which he has excelled is fundraising, raising far more money than the average first-term member of Congress.

Pence also has enjoyed the trappings of political life, spending over $49,000 at Trump-owned properties, while paying Trump's pollster $137,000 during his 2018 race when there was little doubt he would win, campaign finance disclosures show.

Pence and his family also have collected money from his campaign account, including $18,000 in rent paid to the company he runs with his wife, and $35,000 paid to his daughter Nicole, a former TV reporter, who advised his 2018 campaign. He has also collected $57,000 in reimbursements for travel and meals, records show.

For months it was unclear whether the committee would even seek interviews with members of Congress connected to the insurrection, which was viewed as a provocative step. But in late December, the committee announced it wanted to interview Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a staunch Trump ally, as well as Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, who leads the hard-line House Freedom Caucus.

So far, Democrats who serve on the committee have been tight-lipped about whether Greg Pence could be called for an interview or asked to submit documents.

"I'm not going to talk about any individual being called," said Rep. Pete Aguilar, a California Democrat on the committee, when asked whether an interview with Pence would be sought.

Pence has repeatedly voted against attempts to shed light on the insurrection, or hold those who urged it on accountable. He voted twice against forming a committee to investigate the origins of the attack, calling it “bass-ackwards.” He also voted against impeaching Trump.

But perhaps the most significant vote was in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Hours after emerging from a secure location, Mike Pence gaveled the joint session of Congress back in and presided over the certification of the election, despite Trump's demands.

Greg Pence, meanwhile, joined scores of other Republicans who sided with Trump and cast a vote rejecting the outcome in Pennsylvania, the state that clinched the election for Biden.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire

    Federal and state investigators have interviewed dozens of people in their search for the cause of a destructive Colorado wildfire, but the results of that investigation — and even a progress report — could take days, if not weeks, the Boulder County sheriff warned. Declaring that ”the stakes are huge,” Sheriff Joe Pelle said he would not release details on the probe until he was ready “to announce some progress — perhaps that may be a week, perhaps that may be a month.” The wind-whipped inferno erupted Thursday, destroying nearly 1,000 homes and other structures and forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate in a rapidly-growing suburban area pockmarked by grasslands between the cities of Boulder and Denver.

  • Jan. 6 committee reveals new details on Capitol attack

    Just days before the anniversary of the insurrection in Washington, D.C., committee chairman Bennie Thompson said the attack "appeared to be a coordinated effort" with many involved.

  • Redistricting suit seeks to overturn Indiana law that singles out St. Joseph County

    County Council Democrats ask court to throw out GOP election maps

  • Hong Kong news outlet to close amid crackdown on dissent

    A Hong Kong online news site said Sunday that it will cease operations in light of deteriorating press freedoms, days after police raided and arrested seven people for sedition at a separate pro-democracy news outlet. Citizen News announced its decision in a Facebook post Sunday. Citizen News is the third news outlet to close in recent months, following pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and online site Stand News.

  • Hong Kong independent portal Citizen News says to shut

    Hong Kong independent online news portal Citizen News said on Sunday it will cease operations from Tuesday in the face of what it described as a deteriorating media environment in the Chinese-ruled city and to ensure the safety of its staff. When Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 it was with the promise that wide-ranging individual rights, including a free press, would be protected. Hong Kong authorities reject those claims and the city's government denies targeting the media.

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin Recalls Son's Suicide Just Days Before Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

    “I’ve already lost my son, the thing most precious to me, but I’m not going to see American democracy go down the tubes," said Raskin, who is investigating the attack.

  • Peter Navarro: Trump Distributed Bogus Election Fraud Research to ‘Every’ Congressional Republican

    The former trade adviser discusses how he briefed Trump on election fraud and helped hatch a scheme to block the vote certification on Jan. 6. "There were over 100 congressmen ready to implement the plan," Navarro says

  • Trump Family Starts Airing Dirty Laundry to Fight Off Subpoenas

    Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio are trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used

  • Trump Was Just '5 Rudys Short' Of A Coup, Warns Conservative Website Column

    "The attempted coup came much closer to succeeding than many would admit and was just a dress rehearsal for 2024," an essay in The Bulwark read.

  • Wisconsin Democrats, Republicans both want Ron Johnson to run

    At a time when Democrats and Republicans can agree on little, they find themselves in rare consensus in Wisconsin: Seemingly everyone there wants Sen. Ron Johnson (R) to run for a third term.Democrats view him as vulnerable, pointing to provocative comments on the coronavirus, 2020 election, racial justice protests and more, and are eager to take another crack at him. Republicans see in Johnson a battle-tested incumbent who has twice proven his...

  • The Walls Are Closing in Around Trump’s Family in Fraud Investigation

    Trump, Don Jr., and Ivanka have all been subpoenaed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a court filing on Monday revealed

  • See ya, Devin Nunes. We deserve a representative who will actually meet with citizens

    The Republican has gone to work for Donald Trump. Good luck with that. | Opinion

  • Ashli Babbitt a martyr? Her past tells a more complex story

    The first time Celeste Norris laid eyes on Ashli Babbitt, the future insurrectionist had just rammed her vehicle three times with an SUV and was pounding on the window, challenging her to a fight. When she learned of the relationship, Norris called Babbitt’s husband and told him she was cheating. “She pulls up yelling and screaming,” Norris said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, recounting the July 29, 2016, road-rage incident in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Facebook hours after Twitter ban

    Congresswoman claimed data showed Covid-19 vaccine was unsafe

  • 3 Republican Washington state representatives used taxpayer money to attend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's phony 2020 election cyber symposium

    In total, Washington state footed a $4,361 bill for the state representatives' hotels and flights to the conference.

  • 'Happy New Year A**hole': Michael Cohen Taunts After Bill Barr Served Lawsuit Papers

    Cohen is suing Barr and Trump for revoking his home confinement in alleged "retaliation" for writing a book about the former president.

  • Queen of Corruption Imelda Marcos Expected to Return to the Presidential Palace

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyEverything old is new again in the Philippines where family names, wealth, and a virulent internet dominate a tumultuous race for the next president.The image of Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled as a profligate dictator for two decades, shines brighter than ever nearly 36 years after he and his free-spending wife, Imelda, were tossed out in the bloodless “People Power Revolution” and flown with family and cronies—and $77 million worth of c

  • Trump's plan to hold a news conference on the Capitol riot anniversary shows he is getting 'terrible' advice, ex-aide says

    Former President Donald Trump should "stay silent" and not hold a Mar-A-Lago news conference on the January 6 Capitol riot anniversary, said Alyssa Farah.

  • US could be under rightwing dictator by 2030, Canadian professor warns

    Canadian political scientist warns in op ed of Trumpist threat to American democracy and possible effect on northern neighborThe Steal: stethoscope for a democracy near cardiac arrest Donald Trump speaks in Greenville, North Carolina, last June. Photograph: Jonathan Drake/Reuters The US could be under a rightwing dictatorship by 2030, a Canadian political science professor has warned, urging his country to protect itself against the “collapse of American democracy”. “We mustn’t dismiss these pos

  • ‘It Sends the Wrong Message’: Inside the GOP Civil War Over the Jan. 6 ‘Martyrs’

    Credit: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesOn the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Cobb County, Georgia’s Republican party will gather for a candlelight vigil—not to condemn the attack, but to recognize “J6 Patriots held in DC prison.”The event will feature a speech by the founder of “Women for America First,” the group that secured permits for the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the deadly riot. And the Cobb County event will begin with a livestreamed Donald Trump speech, in which the forme