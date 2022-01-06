A year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Connecticut’s top elected leaders recall a terrifying day

A year later, some of Connecticut’s top elected leaders Thursday recalled the terrifying moments when violent insurrectionists stormed into the nation’s Capitol as Congress prepared to certify Joe Biden’s electoral vote win.

At a Hartford press conference, Sen. Chris Murphy and Sen. Richard Blumenthal described rushing out of the Senate Chamber as rioters were within eyesight and earshot. Rep. Rosa DeLauro recounted lying on the floor of the House and calling her husband to say she loved him.

On Capitol Hill, President Biden delivered a pointed address aimed at former President Donald Trump, who he said “created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.”

“We didn’t see a former president, who had just rallied the mob to attack — sitting in the private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House, watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives at risk, and the nation’s capital under siege,’' Biden said. “This wasn’t a group of tourists. This was an armed insurrection. They weren’t looking to uphold the will of the people. They were looking to deny the will of the people.’'

Blumenthal and Murphy, unharmed that day but still shaken by the attack that has led to more than 725 arrests and more than 150 convictions for rioters who ransacked the Capitol.

“This is a pretty terrible day,’' Murphy told reporters as Blumenthal stood next to him. “It was 2:30 in the afternoon when Dick and I were sitting in that chamber, and a bloodied Capitol police officer burst through the swinging doors and yelled at us frantically that we needed to evacuate the chamber and that we needed to do it quickly. … As we walked through the Capitol, we were within earshot and eyesight of rioters who, had they been able to reach members of the Senate or the House, would have done some tremendous violence.’'

Blumenthal said he feared he could have been injured.

“This day will always haunt me,’' Blumenthal said. “They wanted to kill us. They wanted to hurt us. And they said they wanted to murder the Vice President of the United States. It was, in effect, a coup — seeking to overthrow the government, stop the transition of power, and halt the counting of votes that would have changed our democracy forever.’'

Blumenthal added, “I am haunted by the sights and sounds of that day. The blood, the broken glass, the physical injuries that we saw. The sounds of doors slammed, just 50 feet away from us.’'

Like others, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro of New Haven remembered the day in personal terms.

“On Jan. 6, 2021, I called my husband while lying on the floor of the House gallery in the United States Capitol to tell him I was safe, to reassure our family that everything would be all right,’' DeLauro said. “I remember hesitating before saying ‘I love you’ and hanging up the phone — the moment hearkened back to Sept. 11, 2001.’'

She added, “A year later, it is still difficult to comprehend the gravity of this attack on our democracy. As we reflect on that horrific day filled with great sadness and lasting trauma, may we recognize that, above all, American democracy is resilient. On that day, our institutions withstood the threat, and we overcame the chaos. The principles of our Constitution not only survived this crisis but proved again that our democratic system works and remains a beacon of hope for the world.’'

In response, DeLauro said that the appropriations committee that she chairs successfully passed nearly $1 billion to increase Capitol security, including the police.

Around the nation, Americans marked the anniversary Thursday as they discussed the political divisions in the nation and looked ahead to the midterm elections this year and the presidential election in 2024. Many voters believe that Trump, who lost to Biden in the popular vote and Electoral College tally, will run again in 2024.

While some of Trump’s supporters have downplayed the violence and sought to whitewash the history of the insurrection, Republicans in Connecticut said it cannot be forgotten.

“We condemn the violence of January 6, 2021 in the strongest of terms, just as we have continued to do since the day it happened,’' Senate Republican leader Kevin Kelly of Stratford and deputy leader Paul Formica of East Lyme said in a statement. “A year later justice moves forward, and the tarnishing on our democracy and the process that occurred in Washington last year must serve as a reminder to be ever vigilant and grateful for our freedoms provided to us by the brave men and women who have sacrificed for our nation. We must not tolerate violence, and we must together encourage peaceful and respectful civil discourse so the voices of all people are heard.’'

They added, “In Connecticut, we do not stand for violence or those who incite division. That is not the Connecticut way.”

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, a Vernon Democrat, said the repercussions are still being felt one year later for the victims of the violence.

“Thanks to the courageous actions of the U.S. Capitol Police, the Washington D.C. Police, and the D.C. National Guard, the mob was stopped — but not without a bloody cost,’' Courtney said. “One police officer, Brian Sicknick, was pepper sprayed and lost his life from the assault, and four others died by suicide within seven months of the attack. A total of 140 officers were injured, and 17 were still out of work five months afterwards.’'

Courtney added, “The cowards who assaulted these sentinels with bats, poles, fire extinguishers, and pepper spray are being brought to justice. Over 700 have been indicted, 151 have been convicted, and many are still imprisoned.’'

U.S. Rep. John B. Larson of East Hartford said, “I witnessed firsthand the mob overtake Capitol Police officers from the window of my office. It was a sad day for democracy and an eye-opener, but we returned to the Capitol, we voted and defeated the insurrection.’'

