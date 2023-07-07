Jan. 6 Attorney Tried To Mansplain Riot On CNN. It Didn't Go Well.

An attorney representing dozens of the alleged Jan. 6, 2021 rioters was fact-checked live on CNN after he tried to mansplain the Donald Trump-incited insurrection to host Abby Phillip.

John Pierce downplayed the mob’s storming of the U.S. Capitol, falsely claiming the “narrative” that it was violent was false and there was actually violence on “both sides.”

“No, no, no. It was a violent event. Look, it was a violent event,” Phillip corrected Pierce.

“Abby, Abby, Abby. Some of the police officers were not doing their jobs,” Pierce responded.

Watch the video here:

Pierce: The narrative that sometimes has been pushed that this was a just a violent event that, there was violence on both sides.



Phillip: No, no. It was a violent event. Look, it was a violent event. Police officers were there doing their jobs pic.twitter.com/4zi9tPfAME — Acyn (@Acyn) July 7, 2023

Phillip pointed out how Trump supporters attacked the Capitol.

Some of them were armed and some seriously assaulted police officers, she recalled.

But Pierce again claimed the characterization of the day’s events as violent was unfair, then condescendingly told Phillip: “I know this stuff better than you, with all due respect, way better.”

Twitter users praised Phillip for calling out the attorney’s claims.

Abby, thank you for holding John Pierce’s feet to the fire. He repeatedly lied and tried to gaslight you and we as viewers. He also was rude and disrespectful. You handled him beautifully. His clients are in so much trouble, not only because of their actions, but poor legal work. — Stephen Simpson 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 ProperGander 🌻 (@BamaStephen) July 7, 2023

