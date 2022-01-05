They went viral on Jan. 6. Here's what happened to them.

A shirtless man, his face painted red, white and blue, wearing a horned Viking hat and carrying a spear, yelling "freedom!" on the floor of the Senate.

A smiling man in a knit Trump hat, waving to photographers as he dragged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern through the Capitol Rotunda.

A man with his feet up on a desk in Pelosi’s office, a stun gun peeking out from his pants.

A man carrying the Confederate battle flag over his shoulder as he strolls through the halls of the Capitol.

A bearded man who was seen walking through the corridors wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt.

A woman in a red parka and blue MAGA tights with a sign reading "The Children Cry Out for Justice," standing next to the vice president’s desk in the Senate chamber.

A man in military-style tactical gear holding zip-ties while climbing over seats in the Senate chamber.

The rioters got within 2 doors of Vice President Mike Pence's office. See how in this 3D explainer from Yahoo Immersive.

For more Immersive stories click here.

Those were just some of the images that went viral on Jan. 6, 2021, when a violent mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building as Congress was certifying the 2020 election results.

Five people died in connection to the attack, including Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by police as she tried to break into the House chamber, and a Capitol Police officer who died from a stroke one day after being pepper sprayed during the riot. More than 140 other police officers were injured defending the Capitol, four of whom have since taken their own lives.

According to the FBI, more than 725 people have since been criminally charged — including those who went viral — and more are expected to be arrested.

Here is what the people in those viral images were charged with, and where the cases against them stand, nearly a year since the deadly insurrection.

The QAnon Shaman (Jacob Chansley)

Jacob Chansley inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and his mugshot (inset). (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Win McNamee/Getty Images, Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP)

Of the countless images that have emerged from inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, few have been more indelible than those featuring Jacob Chansley — the shirtless, spear-toting man seen storming the halls of Congress in a horned, fur headdress, his face painted red, white and blue.

Story continues

Chansley, better known as the QAnon Shaman, was among the first group of rioters to enter the Capitol while the election certification was under way. According to prosecutors, once inside the building, Chansley used a bullhorn “to rile up the crowd and demand that lawmakers be brought out,” before making his way into the Senate chamber. He was photographed sitting in Vice President Mike Pence’s chair on the Senate dais where prosecutors said he left a note that read: “It’s Only A Matter of Time. Justice Is Coming!”

Photos of 34-year-old Chansley were among the first to circulate on social media as rioters ransacked the Capitol; and some Trump allies soon tried to use them as proof that Antifa leftists were responsible for the violence, rather than the president’s own supporters. But such claims were easily debunked, in part because Chansley’s distinct tattoos and unmistakable getup were quickly recognized from various right-wing political rallies in Arizona over the previous year where Chansley, a prominent promoter of the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory group, had been a regular fixture. It was later reported that Chansley had served in the U.S. Navy from 2005 to 2007.

According to the Justice Department, Chansley called the FBI’s Washington field office on Jan. 7 and confirmed that he was, in fact, the man in the face paint and horns seen during the Capitol attack. He said he’d traveled from Arizona at the request of Trump, who urged all “patriots” to go to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 to protest the certification of the Electoral College results. Two days later, he was taken into custody and charged with obstruction, civil disorder, demonstrating in a Capitol building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Chansley has remained behind bars throughout his court proceedings, but that hasn’t kept him out of the spotlight. He made headlines by demanding to be served organic meals in jail and then sat for an interview with “60 Minutes” in March in which he said his actions on Jan. 6 were not an attack but an attempt “to bring God back into the Senate.” Chansley’s attorney, Al Watkins, also gave a number of high-profile interviews in the days after his arrest, insisting that his client’s behavior during the riot was “peaceful” and that Trump was to blame for his presence at the Capitol, calling on the outgoing president to pardon Chansley and other supporters who’d since been arrested. When no pardon came, Watkins said Chansley would be willing to testify against the former president during his second impeachment trial.

[Poll: Share of Trump voters who believe Biden 'won fair and square' falls to 9%]

Chansley’s attitude appears to have evolved significantly over the last several months, much of which he spent in solitary confinement. In September, he agreed to plead guilty to a single felony count of obstructing an official proceeding. At his sentencing hearing at the federal district court in Washington in November, Chansley apologized for his role in the Capitol attack in a lengthy speech that featured quotes from Jesus and Gandhi and references to the popular 1994 film “The Shawshank Redemption,” a prison drama.

Though Judge Royce Lamberth praised Chansley’s comments, telling him, "I think you are genuine in your remorse and heartfelt," he denied Watkins’s request to sentence Chansley to time served.

“What you did is terrible,” Lamberth told Chansley, before sentencing him to 41 months, or roughly three-and-a-half years, in prison. At the time, Chansley’s sentence was tied for the harshest handed down so far in connection with the Jan. 6 riot (that title is now held by the 63-month prison term given to Robert Palmer — more on him below).

After all, Lamberth said, Chansley "made himself the image of the riot.”

Despite telling the judge he wanted to take accountability for his actions, Chansley has since hired new lawyers and filed a notice of appeal, seeking to overturn his conviction and prison sentence. It was not immediately clear on what grounds the appeal will be based, but Chansley’s options are limited under the conditions of his plea agreement. His new lawyers — one of whom briefly represented Kyle Rittenhouse — have suggested they may pursue a claim of ineffective assistance of counsel against Watkins, Chansley’s former attorney.

Chansley’s new attorney, John Pierce, declined a request for comment from Yahoo News.

In an email to Yahoo News, Watkins confirmed that he is no longer representing Chansley, writing, “as such, I am not in a position to comment on his case.”

“Mr. Chansley is a very gentle, intelligent and kind man,” Watkins’s email continued. “I sincerely wish him all the best in his life.”

The suspect with the fire extinguisher (Robert Palmer)

Robert Palmer sprays a fire extinguisher toward police on Jan. 6, 2021. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Lev Radin/Pacific Press via ZUMA Wire)

In the days and weeks after Jan. 6, video footage continued to emerge from the Capitol that, along with first-hand accounts from police officers who were at the scene, painted a clearer picture of the brutality encountered by law enforcement that day. It soon became evident that one of the most violent clashes between police and members the pro-Trump mob took place near the lower west terrace entrance to the Capitol, where rioters were seen dragging two officers into the crowd and beating them with an array of objects, including metal pipes, barricades, fire extinguishers and flag poles in what one what one Capitol Police officer later described as “something out of a medieval battle.”

Among those involved in the hours-long melee on the Lower West Terrace was 54-year-old Robert Palmer, of Largo, Fla. According to prosecutors, Palmer made his way to the Capitol on Jan. 6 after attending former president Trump’s rally near the White House earlier that afternoon. Visible in an American flag jacket and a red “Florida for Trump” hat, Palmer can be seen in a variety of photos and videos of the mob, which prosecutors used to trace his movements at the Capitol.

According to court records, Palmer was initially spotted around 4 p.m. leaning over a railing on the Capitol’s Upper West Terrace, where he held a sign that read “Biden is a pedophile” and cheered on the mob attacking police on the terrace below. Palmer observed the fighting from above for about 50 minutes before making his way down to the Lower West Terrace where, prosecutors said, he threw a wooden plank at officers, hitting a riot shield. He then proceeded to move further into the heart of the battle, joining the front line of rioters attacking police who were attempting to block access to a tunnel leading from the terrace into the building. Video footage captured Palmer spraying a fire extinguisher at the officers at close range and then hurling the empty canister at them twice, along with an orange traffic barrier.

After the crowd had been cleared from the terrace, Palmer and others continued to confront police on the plaza below where, at approximately 5:15 p.m., he obtained a 4-to-5 foot pole. After ignoring warnings from Virginia State Police officers to drop the poll, prosecutors said Palmer began screaming obscenities and “threw the pole like a spear at the officers,” prompting a state trooper to fire a rubber bullet, hitting Palmer in the stomach. After a few minutes on the ground, video footage documents Palmer walking around showing off a bruise.

“Attempting to portray himself as the victim rather than the aggressor, Palmer pointed at his abdomen, shouting, ‘This is the United States. This is what our country is doing to its citizens,’” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo. Although no specific police injury was tied to Palmer’s conduct at the Capitol, prosecutors said that based on the size and weight of the plank and fire extinguisher, and the speed and force with which Palmer threw them, the objects were capable of inflicting serious bodily injury.

Despite all of the footage of Palmer’s actions on Jan. 6, he was not arrested for his role in the riot until March 17, after he was identified by an online sleuth and named publicly in an article by HuffPost. In the piece, Palmer claimed he “didn’t do anything wrong” at the Capitol. On Oct. 4, however, Palmer pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon; and on Dec. 17, he was sentenced to 63 months, or more than five years, in federal prison — the longest sentence to date resulting from the criminal investigation of Jan. 6 attack. He was the first Capitol defendant to be sentenced on the charge of assaulting officers using a dangerous or deadly weapon.

[Jan. 6 Capitol riot: One year later, key numbers to know]

Palmer attempted to express remorse for his actions ahead of his sentencing which, under his original plea agreement, called for a prison term ranging from 46 to 57 months.

“I realize that we, meaning Trump supporters, were lied to by those that at the time who had great power, meaning the sitting president as well as those acting on his behalf,” Palmer wrote in a letter to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan last month.

At his sentencing hearing last week, he told the judge that while he was in jail, he watched footage of himself on Jan. 6 on an MSNBC news segment and was “horrified, absolutely devastated to see myself on there.”

“I’m really, really ashamed of what I did,” Palmer said.

While federal prosecutors acknowledged in their sentencing memo that Palmer should get credit for turning himself in and cooperating with the FBI, they also argued that his statements “both on January 6 and up to the present,” even after his guilty plea, “suggest a distinct lack of remorse for his conduct, a tenuous relationship with truth, and a willingness to repeat falsehoods for personal benefit.”

In particular, prosecutors pointed to an online fundraiser for his legal defense that had been created at Palmer’s direction, after he’d pleaded guilty and been taken to jail in D.C., in which he claimed he did “go on the defense and throw a fire extinguisher at the police” only after being shot with tear gas and rubber bullets. Prosecutors argued that this statement, which Palmer later admitted in court was a lie, reflected a failure to accept responsibility for his actions, and Chutkan agreed, increasing the range of his sentence to 63 to 78 months.

“I don’t know if your remorse now is genuine or not,” Chuktan said before handing down the 63-month sentence. “It sounds like it is. Your actions after your plea undercut that argument.”

“The men and women who kept democracy functioning that day, and saved lives, they deserve the thanks of the nation,” the judge told Palmer. “They didn’t deserve to have fire extinguishers thrown at them; they didn’t deserve to be spat on. Perhaps, having seen yourself on videotape and media coverage, you understand how terrified the rest of this country must have been.”

In an interview with Yahoo News, Palmer’s attorney, Bjorn Brunvand said there’s “no doubt” his client’s online fundraising request “had detrimental effect on his ultimate sentence.” But, Brunvand continued, “I think he’s remorseful regardless of what was said during that attempt at fundraising,” adding that Palmer “immediately refunded the money and removed the post.”

“I think he did that at a moment when he was feeling really down and desperate,” he said.

Brunvand also told Yahoo News that while Palmer received a “strong sentence,” it “certainly could’ve been a lot worse,” noting that his client had been facing up to 20 years in prison for his Jan. 6-related charges.

Palmer, he said, is still currently being held at the D.C. jail while awaiting a transfer to a federal Bureau of Prisons facility, where he’ll begin serving his sentence.

The man who put his feet up in Pelosi’s office (Richard Barnett)

Richard Barnett sits at the desk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and his mugshot (inset). (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images, Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP)

As hundreds of Trump supporters swarmed the Capitol on Jan. 6, Richard Barnett, 61, of Gravette, Ark., was photographed inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, smiling with his feet up on a desk, an American flag draped across a nearby credenza, a stun gun visible in his pants. Unsurprisingly, the images were widely shared.

Barnett emerged from the Capitol with a personalized envelope he took from Pelosi’s office, insisting to a New York Times reporter that he didn't steal it.

“I left a quarter on her desk,” Barnett said, "even though she ain’t f***ing worth it.”

He also left a note for her, using an expletive to refer to the speaker.

Two days later, Barnett was taken into custody near his northwest Arkansas home and charged with numerous offenses, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, theft of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, if convicted, Barnett faces up to seven years in prison.

During a March hearing, Barnett screamed at the judge for detaining him. He was released in April, ordered to wear an ankle monitor, turn over his passport and not leave his home. He is currently awaiting trial.

His attorney, Joseph McBride, did not return a request for comment.

In June, Barnett began selling signed copies of the photo of him inside Pelosi’s office for $100 to help pay his legal fees.

“Richard Barnett's picture at Speaker Pelosi’s desk has become the face of the new anti-federalist movement,” a note on a fundraising website reads. “We will not go gently into that good night.”

Last month, Barnett gave an interview to a local television station, saying he felt his actions on Jan. 6 were justified.

“I think more than anything I just wanted to feel like I was closer to the seat of power,” Barnett said.

“When you’re talking about the type of charges many of us got filed against us and the extremes they’ve gone to, it’s out of the ordinary,” he continued. “It’s not normal.”

“At that time I was shocked,” Barnett said of his jail stint. “I mean, now, a lot of time has passed, and in retrospect you go, ‘Wow, is this what our country is really all about?’”

“As far as apologies or regret, no comment,” Barnett added. “You can pretty much guess how I feel, but I can’t comment on it.”

The man who stole Pelosi's lectern (Adam Johnson)

Adam Johnson carries the lectern of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi through the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 6, and his mugshot (inset). (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Win McNamee/Getty Images,Pinellas County Sheriff's Office/via Reuters)

Another Capitol rioter who achieved viral fame was Adam Johnson, a 36-year-old from Florida who was seen in a knit Trump hat smiling and waving to photographers as he dragged Pelosi's lectern through the Capitol Rotunda. (The lectern was reported missing but found the next day in a hallway on the Senate side of the Capitol.)

Johnson subsequently posted to Facebook a different photo of himself taken inside the Capitol that day, and a caller to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center tip line said they recognized him in the viral image because they shared a mutual friend.

On Jan. 8, Johnson was arrested near his home in Parrish, Fla., and charged with three counts: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and theft of government property.

Johnson initially pleaded not guilty. Shortly after his arrest, his attorneys, David Bigney and Dan Eckhart, insisted their client simply got swept up in the moment.

“He is a family man,” Eckhart told CNN. “His wife is a physician. He has five children. There is nothing in his background or his past that would attribute any type of violence or this type of rebellious behavior to him. It is an anomaly, an unusual situation for him.”

"He wasn't involved in any coup," Bigney added. “Things got out of hand. You saw the pictures. He was not there for any destruction, any treason. He was just there to witness history.”

But late last month, Johnson agreed to plead guilty to one count — entering or remaining in a restricted building — which carries a maximum of up to one year in prison and fine of $100,000. Johnson, though, is expected to receive less than six months in prison, and as part of his plea, will pay $500 to the architect of the Capitol.

He is due to be sentenced on Feb. 25.

The man in the "Camp Auschwitz" hoodie (Robert Keith Packer)

Robert Packer inside the Capitol, and his mugshot (inset) (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP, ITN/DOJ)

In another widely circulated photo taken during the riot, several Trump supporters are depicted in a corridor holding a shard of a broken sign with Pelosi’s name on it. To their right was a man wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words “Camp Auschwitz,” a reference to the network of extermination camps run by the Nazis during the Holocaust. Underneath those words was an image of a human skull and the phrase “Work Brings Freedom.” (That is the approximate English translation of a sign on Auschwitz's gate reading "Arbeit Macht Frei.")

The man, identified as Robert Keith Packer, 57, of Virginia, was arrested near his home on Jan. 13. According to a criminal complaint, a store owner in Newport News, Va., recognized Packer as a customer and contacted law enforcement. Surveillance cameras at the store captured Packer about a month before the siege wearing the same “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt, and authorities used that information to help identify and locate him.

Packer was charged with two counts: entering and remaining in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a personal recognizance bond on the condition he stay away from Washington, D.C.

Pelosi has rarely singled out any of the Capitol rioters when discussing the events of Jan. 6. But she admitted that she couldn’t help but be overcome with anger when she saw Packer in his “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt.

“To see this punk with that shirt on,” Pelosi said during her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill a week after the insurrection, “and his anti-Semitism that he has bragged about, to be a part of this white supremacist raid on this Capitol requires us to have an after-action review to assign responsibility to those who were part of organizing it and incentivizing it.”

In August, Packer was offered a plea deal by the Justice Department, part of an effort to resolve lower-level cases stemming from the attack. Federal prosecutors didn't provide details about the offer during a brief hearing that month, but other rioters who have been charged with nonviolent offenses have been offered similar plea deals — many ending with jail sentences of six months or less.

But Packer has yet to accept the offer.

The Confederate flag suspect (Kevin Seefried)

Kevin Seefried at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and a closeup (inset). (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images, Mike Theiler/Reuters)

Kevin Seefried, 51, came to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 with his 23-year-old son Hunter to hear Trump speak. He also brought with him a Confederate battle flag that he normally displays outside of his home in Wilmington, Del.

Seefried and his son were among those who participated in the march from the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse to the Capitol, which was “led by an individual with a bullhorn,” according to court documents.

Video footage showed the two men entering the Senate Building through a window that Hunter helped break at 2:13 p.m. ET, according to the FBI.

A short time later, Kevin Seefried was photographed carrying Confederate battle flag through the halls of the U.S. Capitol, past a portrait of Charles Sumner, an abolitionist senator from Massachusetts during the Civil War.

It was a visceral image that drew immediate anger, particularly among historians who found the juxtaposition jarring.

“The Confederate flag made it deeper into Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, than it did during the Civil War,” William Blair, professor emeritus of history at Penn State, later told the New York Times.

Once inside, Kevin and Hunter Seefried were part of a large group that “verbally confronted” several U.S. Capitol Police officers, court documents say. Hunter Seefried was also seen in video footage taking a selfie.

According to the documents, Kevin Seefried was identified after a co-worker of Hunter Seefried's told the FBI that he had bragged about being inside the Capitol with his father that day.

The father and son were both arrested in Delaware on Jan. 14 in Delaware and charged with five counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Hunter Seefried was indicted on three additional counts: knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence against property, destruction of government property and violence within the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

They each pleaded not guilty to all counts, and a June 15 trial date has been set.

The ‘zip-tie guy’ (Eric Gavelek Munchel)

Eric Munchel and his mother, Lisa Marie Eisenhart, in the Senate Chamber on Jan. 6, and their mugshots (inset). (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Win McNamee/Getty Images, Metro Nashville Police Department via AP)

Among the more chilling images to surface from inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 is a photograph of a man in black tactical gear climbing over seats in the Senate chamber with a fist full of white flex cuffs, or zip ties. His face was almost entirely covered by a black, balaclava-style ski mask under a black baseball cap, but it seemed clear almost immediately that the man in this photo, who would soon be dubbed “zip-tie guy” on social media, was not a law enforcement officer responding to the breach of the Capitol but a member of the mob. Before the “zip-tie guy” had even been identified, some counterterrorism experts speculated that the flex cuffs seen in the photograph might be indicative of a plot by rioters to hold politicians hostage.

After the riot, social media sleuths helped the FBI identify the man with the zip-ties as 30-year-old Eric Munchel of Nashville. Eleven days after the breach of the Capitol, federal prosecutors in Washington filed a criminal complaint with an arrest warrant for Munchel as well as his mother, Atlanta-area nurse Lisa Marie Eisenhart who, they said, was seen alongside Munchel in several photos and videos taken inside the Capitol complex on Jan. 6.

Munchel and Eisenhart were both initially indicted on charges of entering a restricted building or grounds, obstructing an official proceeding, and violent entry or disorderly conduct for their alleged activities during the insurrection. But in June, prosecutors filed a superseding indictment, charging the pair with eight total counts, including carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon inside the U.S. Capitol. The weapon in question was a Taser, which prosecutors have said Munchel was carrying in a holster on his camouflage pants. Both Muchel and Eisenhart have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Other evidence cited by the Justice Department includes interviews Muchel and Eisenhart gave to the Times of London in the immediate aftermath of the attack, as well as footage obtained from Munchel’s cellphone, which he wore mounted on his vest during the riot. Among the key moments prosecutors say was captured in that Jan. 6 recording is the one in which Munchel found the plastic handcuffs, or zip-ties, that made him go viral.

“At one point, Munchel spots plastic handcuffs on a table inside a hallway in the Capitol,” attorneys with the DOJ wrote in a pretrial detention memo in January. “Munchel exclaims, ‘Zipties. I need to get me some of them [expletive],’ and grabs several white plastic handcuffs from on top of a cabinet...”

Prosecutors also said Munchel’s cellphone footage captured a conversation between the mother-son duo in which they decided to stash unspecified “weapons” in a backpack outside the Capitol before entering the building.

Munchel and Eisenhart were jailed for two months without bond after their initial arrests, but in March, Judge Royce Lamberth — the same D.C. District court judge who oversaw Jacob Chansley’s case — ordered both of them to be released on bond and placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

Munchel was originally placed under the supervision of a friend who allowed him to sleep on the couch of her Nashville apartment before kicking him out, prompting prosecutors to accuse him of violating his bond conditions. In a court filing, Justice Department lawyers asked the judge to place Munchel in the custody of his older brother and to prohibit him from consuming alcohol, arguing that his behavior contributed to his prior eviction.

[The unanswered questions about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot]

Like other Jan. 6 defendants, Munchel’s lawyer has blamed Trump for his participation in the insurrection at the Capitol. In a February court filing arguing that Munchel should be released from jail ahead of his trial, attorney Sandra Roland cited the former president’s efforts to discredit the outcome of the 2020 presidential election as motivation for Munchel’s actions on Jan. 6.

“Beginning in 2020, parts of the United States government — first and foremost the President of the United States of America — told the public that the only way President Donald Trump could lose the presidential election was if the election was rigged,” Roland wrote. “After President Trump lost the election, he and other government officials aligned with him said the presidency had been stolen from him by widespread election fraud.”

She went on to write that that it wasn’t until Jan. 4 that Munchel “agreed to accompany his mother, Lisa Eisenhart, to President Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally to be held on January 6, 2021,” noting that Munchel is not affiliated with “any militant groups or hate groups or anti-government groups, or any groups who planned to do anything on January 6th beyond attending a rally to protest what they perceived as ‘the steal.’”

Roland declined Yahoo News’s request for comment. An attorney representing Eisenhart did not respond to requests for comment.

A trial date has not yet been set for either Munchel and Eisenhart.

The woman carrying ‘The Children Cry Out for Justice’ sign (Christine Priola)

Christine Priola, right, with a fellow rioter in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, and a school ID photo (inset). (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Win McNamee/Getty Images, Cleveland Metropolitan School District via AP)

She was hard to miss on Jan. 6: the woman in a red winter parka and MAGA-emblazoned pants with a sign reading “The Children Cry Out for Justice,” standing on the floor of the Senate chamber pointing her cellphone where Vice President Mike Pence had been standing minutes before.

Twitter users quickly identified the woman as Christine Priola, a 49-year-old school occupational therapist from Cleveland. The FBI in Cleveland received an anonymous tip that she was employed by the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

Priola submitted her letter of resignation the day after she learned she was under investigation. In the letter, she cited three reasons for resignation, including beliefs that are in line with the QAnon conspiracy theories espoused by some Trump supporters who took part in the riot:

1. I will not be taking the corona virus 19 vaccine in order to return to in person learning.

2. I will be switching paths to expose the global evil of human trafficking and pedophilia, including in our government and children’s services agencies.

3. I do not agree with my union dues which help fund people and groups that support the killing of unborn children.

(Her third reason, it’s worth noting, highlighted the underreported link between the Capitol riot and anti-abortion extremism prevalent among supporters of QAnon.)

The school board accepted her resignation shortly after she submitted it, stating that while the board supports the right of any individual to peacefully protest, it condemns the actions taken by hundreds on Wednesday.

“The right of peaceful protest, as protected by the First Amendment, is a foundation of our democracy,” a spokeswoman for the school board said in a statement. “The forcible takeover and willful destruction of our government is not.”

A day later, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Priola’s Willoughby, Ohio, home, where they recovered a laptop, two desktop computers, several thumb drives and an iPhone, which was apparently wiped clean of data during the riot. However, agents were able to uncover location data from 4:23 p.m. that day, which according to Google Maps corresponded to a location just northeast of the U.S. Capitol.

Priola was arrested on Jan. 14 and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and unlawful activities on Capitol grounds, parades, assemblages and display of flags.

She was released on a $20,000 bond, subject to home detention and electronic home monitoring. (Priola arrived back at her home wearing a long-sleeved white T-shirt with the slogan “Save Our Children” written on it.)

Priola’s case has been granted numerous continuations, with the government citing the enormous volume of discovery in her case and in other Jan. 6 cases. Her next court date is scheduled for Feb. 1.