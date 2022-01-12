Jan. 6 committee on Capitol attack wants to talk to Rudy Giuliani

Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
·1 min read
NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani is the latest associate of former President Trump to come under the microscope of the Congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The House select committee is “going through the process” of seeking the ex-mayor’s testimony, chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told CNN Tuesday.

The committee has not so far issued either a subpoena to Giuliani or a letter asking him to cooperate voluntarily.

Giuliani did not respond to a request for comment.

A key speaker at the Jan. 6 Stop the Steal rally, Giuliani urged thousands of Trump supporters to put Congress under “trial by combat” over their plans to certify President Biden’s election victory.

Given that he was serving as the former president’s personal lawyer at the time. Giuliani may have a stronger argument than some other Trump acolytes for refusing to testify before the committee’s probe, which the former president decries as a witch hunt.

The panel also wants to hear from former Vice President Mike Pence, who was targeted for assassination by the rioters on Jan. 6. Thompson says they expect to contact Pence by the end of January.

_____

