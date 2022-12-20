What Jan. 6 committee’s criminal referrals mean for Trump

Storyful

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney said she believed former President Donald Trump should not serve in a position of authority again as the January 6 House committee held its final public session on Monday, December 19.Cheney, who served as the vice chair of the committee, said, "Among the most shameful of this committee’s findings is that President Trump sat in the dining room off the Oval Office, watching the violent riot at the Capitol on television.“For hours he would not issue a public statement instructing his supporters to disperse and leave the Capitol,” Cheney said.“In addition to being unlawful, as described in our report, this was an utter moral failure, and a clear dereliction of duty,” Cheney said.“No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again. He is unfit for any office,” Cheney said.The panel was expected to publish its report on the attack on the Capitol after a year of testimonies and hearings. Credit: C-SPAN via Storyful