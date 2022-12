The Telegraph

Ego, Emmanuel Macron once said, was central to the great human comedy of political life. It is a rule he has followed to the letter this year, whether in channelling the Volodymyr Zelensky look with a rumpled, unshaven photoshoot at the Elysee Palace, or in ushering in his second term as French president by likening himself to the Greek God Hephaestus, forging economic prosperity with his anvil and tongs.