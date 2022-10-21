Jan. 6 Committee Formally Subpoenas Donald Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed former President Donald Trump, setting up a ferocious battle that will likely see him defy the summons.

The committee requested Trump submit evidence by Nov. 4, and give a deposition on Nov. 14. In a letter accompanying the subpoena, Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) highlighted Trump’s “central role in the multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and interfere with the peaceful transfer of power.”

The House panel unanimously voted last week to subpoena Trump, with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) calling him “Jan. 6’s central player.”

“We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion, and every American is entitled to those answers,” Cheney said at the time. “The central cause of Jan. 6 was one man: Donald Trump.”

Trump has continued to dismiss the ongoing investigation.

“Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting?” he asked on his social network Truth Social last week, referring to the subpoena. “Because the Committee is a total ‘BUST’ that has only served to further divide our Country.”

