Jan. 6 committee is getting witnesses to spill

Steve Bannon's refusal to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Select Committee overshadows the fact that other key witnesses are providing reams of evidence to investigators.

Why it matters: Four years of investigative stonewalling by the Trump administration had a demoralizing effect on Democrats, leaving the impression congressional accountability is a pipe dream. The quiet compliance shows a committee investigation is still feared — and has some clout.

Driving the news: Rolling Stone reported Sunday that two organizers of the pro-Trump rallies preceding the Capitol insurrection have told the committee they discussed plans for the protests with House Republicans and Trump aides.

The report — despite being hailed by some Democrats as a "smoking gun" and grounds for expulsion — does not allege those Republicans were involved in a plot to attack the Capitol.

It does indicate key players in the day's events may be cooperating and providing new information to the committee.

And they're not the only ones.

Jeffrey Clark, the former DOJ official whom Trump sought to install as a loyalist attorney general to help overturn the election, is expected to testify next week.

CNN reported on Tuesday at least five former Trump administration officials have voluntarily spoken to the committee. A committee spokesperson did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

A judge has scheduled oral arguments in former President Trump's lawsuit seeking to block the National Archives from turning over a first batch of documents to the committee. A ruling is possible in early November.

In the meantime, President Biden has again denied Trump's request to assert executive privilege over another batch of records.

And the committee is gearing up to issue more subpoenas for witness testimony this week, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told Politico.

