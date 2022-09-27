Jan. 6 committee hearing postponed due to Hurricane Ian

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has delayed its planned Wednesday hearing due to Hurricane Ian’s impending strike on Florida.

The much-anticipated hearing, which was expected to be the final nationally televised look at former President Donald Trump’s effort to stay in power illegally, will be rescheduled, its leaders said.

No new date was immediately set.

“We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path,” said committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in a joint statement. “The Select Committee’s investigation goes forward & we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings.”

Ian is expected to make landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon about the same time as the 1 p.m. Eastern time hearing, forecasters say.

The committee’s leaders likely did not want to distract attention from the disaster preparations.

They also may have realized that any potential revelations might lose their punch with the nation focused on the potentially devastating impact of the sprawling storm.

The committee had been tight-lipped about any potential bombshell revelations in the hearing, which is the first after a two-month summer hiatus.

It is expected to be the final hearing although leaders say they are open to holding more if further evidence emerges.

