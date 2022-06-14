Jan. 6 committee hearing schedule: Here's what we know about the upcoming Jan. 6 hearings

In hearings last week and Monday, the House Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack described a “sprawling, multistep conspiracy" to stop the peaceful transfer of power spearheaded by former President Donald Trump and his willingness to ignore his staff's finding that he lost the 2020 election.

The committee will present more evidence when it meets again this week, part of a series of eight hearings on its findings.

After postponing a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, the Jan. 6 committee issued a new schedule for the next three hearings:

– Thursday, June 16, at 1:00 p.m.

– Tuesday, June 21, at 1:00 p.m.

– Thursday, June 23, at 1:00 p.m.

Monday's hearing was marked by explosive testimony from Trump aides as well as former Attorney General Bill Barr of how they advised Trump not to declare victory on election night and how he ignored evidence he lost the election.

What can we expect?

Though there's still much unknown about what the next Jan. 6 hearings may reveal, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., laid out a loose framework for what we might expect.

On Thursday, the committee will dig more into its findings.

Cheney said viewers will learn that senior leadership in the Department of Justice and White House threatened to resign, confronting Trump in the Oval Office.

Another hearing will revolve around the former president's efforts to "pressure" former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election, she said.

Subsequent hearings will cover Trump's efforts to goad state legislators and election officials into changing their election results and how it culminated in the Jan. 6, 2001, Capitol attack, according to Cheney.

