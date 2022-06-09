Jan. 6 committee hearings to kick off with testimony from officer, documentarian - live updates

WASHINGTON – The nine House members investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack begin to unveil what they've learned Thursday in a primetime hearing, the wind-up to a year-long effort to uncover every detail of that day, including what former President Donald Trump did or did not do as the violence intensified and what can be done to prevent a repeat.

President Joe Biden called the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol “a clear, flagrant violation of the Constitution” Thursday, hours before a House committee investigating the insurrection holds its first public hearing.

“A lot of Americans are going to see for the first time some of the details that occurred,” Biden said, giving unprompted remarks on the hearing at the beginning of a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Los Angeles at the Summit of Americas.

“I think these guys broke the law and tried to turn around the results an of election. There's a lot of questions - who's responsible, who's involved? I'm not going to make a judgment on that.”

After deliberately avoiding criticizing his predecessor for most of his first year in office, Biden pinned singular responsibility on Trump for the insurrection during an impassioned speech this year marking the one-year anniversary of the attack.

The White House has downplayed the amount of attention the first Jan. 6 House hearing will receive from the president, pointing to the committee’s independence. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will be focused on the summit.

“He might catch it here and there, but he's going to be very focused on his trip,” she said Wednesday.

First 2 witnesses are injured Capitol Police officer, documentarian

Two witnesses are expected at the first hearing. One is Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who suffered a traumatic brain injury when the mob pushed her to the ground after breaking through a fence of bicycle racks outside the Capitol.

She was the first of 140 officers injured that day, according to the committee. Other officers have recalled hearing her pleas for help.

The other witness is an acclaimed British documentarian, Nick Quested, who filmed around the Capitol during the attack. The day before the riot, Quested also filmed the leaders of two far-right groups – Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who are each charged with seditious conspiracy – meeting in a parking garage near the Capitol, according to the New York Times.

What Republicans are saying: Some blast committee as illegitimate, partisan

House Republicans have blasted the committee as illegitimate, partisan and a sham because of how it was set up.

The heart of the complaint is that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., refused to seat GOP Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio on the panel. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., then pulled his nominees rather than have her vet them. Pelosi then appointed nine members – including GOP Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois – rather than the 13 authorized.

Federal courts have upheld the panel’s authority repeatedly. But Republicans argue the one-sided appointments mean there will be no meaningful cross-examination of witnesses or alternate views presented during hearings.

Television crews and technicians on Tuesday prepare the Cannon Caucus Room for Thursday night's hearing by the Jan. 6 committee.

Biden plans to watch hearings

President Joe Biden is expected to watch some of Thursday’s hearing despite hosting the Summit of the Americas in California, according to White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

Biden waived executive privilege to give the committee access to Trump administration documents as part of the investigation.

“These are important hearings,” Klain told MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" on Wednesday. “He believes in executive privilege generally, but there is no executive privilege to overthrow the government of the United States. There is no executive privilege to protect plans on an insurrection.”

