Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas to 4 in Trump's inner circle

WASHINGTON — The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to four individuals within the inner circle of former President Donald Trump Thursday.

The subpoenas come as the committee continues to probe Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and his potential role in inciting his supporters to riot.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Pentagon official and House Intelligence Committee aide Kash Patel, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and former White House social media director Dan Scavino were told to submit documents pertaining to the investigation by Oct. 7, according to Politico.

The four Trump associates were also asked to appear for a deposition the week after.

The letters describe the whereabouts and actions of each on and around Jan. 6. Meadows was reportedly "engaged in multiple elements of the planning and preparation of efforts to contest the presidential election and delay the counting of electoral votes."

In communications with Trump on December 30, 2020 and "potentially other occasions," Bannon allegedly encouraged him to "plan for and focus his efforts on Jan. 6." The former White House adviser was also quoted as saying "(a)ll hell is going to break loose tomorrow," on Jan. 5, according to the letter.

The news was first reported by CNN.

Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Monday the first subpoenas would be issued "either to witnesses or organizations within a week," CNN reported.

