  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jan. 6 committee member Jamie Raskin: Trump had to know he was spreading 'Big Lie'

David Jackson, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

WASHINGTON – Lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection said Sunday they can provide evidence that Donald Trump tried to overthrow his election loss to Joe Biden even though he knew he had lost – a key legal point if he is prosecuted over actions that led directly to the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Future hearings, including one on Monday, will demonstrate how a succession of advisers also told Trump that his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election were bogus, Jan. 6 committee members said during a string of Sunday show appearances.

"I think any reasonable person in America will tell you, he had to have known he was spreading a 'Big Lie,'" said Rep, Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the Jan. 6 select committee, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union."

Raskin added: "He continues to spread it to this very day."

What we learned:What did Americans learn in the Jan. 6 committee's hearing on the Capitol attack?

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told ABC's "This Week" that the Department of Justice should investigate Trump and some of his allies.

"Once the evidence is accumulated by the Justice Department, it needs to make a decision about whether it can prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt the president's guilt or anyone else's," he said.

"But they need to be investigated if there's credible evidence, which I think there is."

Trump's apparent self-knowledge that he was spreading a lie "tells you a lot about the president's responsibility," he said.

Schiff also said that future hearings will show "connections" between people in Trump's orbit and white nationalist groups that participated in the attacks. He did not provide details, saying, "I don’t want to get into specifics of the evidence, you’ll just have to wait until we get to that point of our hearings.”

Trump's motives and actual knowledge about his claims would be a key legal issue if prosecutors decide to pursue a criminal case against Trump. Raskin and other committee members have said they have not decided whether to make a formal criminal referral of Trump to the Justice Department.

Trump and allies insist that fraud took place, and accused the committee of pursuing a political vendetta.

Committee takeaways: A 'sophisticated' 7-part plan. 'Slipping in people's blood': Takeaways from prime-time Jan. 6 hearing

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo with the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo with the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., one of two Republicans on the committee, said Trump knowingly "spread misinformation" and pressured numerous officials to do his bidding, from local election officials to Vice President Mike Pence.

"This was all about keeping power, against the will of the American people," Kinzinger said on CBS News' "Face the Nation."

While declining to say whether Trump should be indicted, committee members also suggested that the Justice Department attorneys are already on the case. In addition, a grand jury in Atlanta is investigating the pressure Trump put on Georgia election officials to change the election.

In his CNN appearance, Raskin joked that Attorney General Merrick Garland lives in his district, and that he would never "browbeat" a constituent.

“I think that he knows, his staff knows, the U.S. attorneys know, what's at stake here," Raskin said. "They know the importance of it. But I think they are rightfully paying close attention to precedent in history as well as the facts of this case."

When to watch: Jan. 6 committee hearing schedule: Here's what we know about the upcoming Jan. 6 hearings

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: January 6 panel member Raskin: Trump had to know he spread 'Big Lie'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Raskin: Trump ‘absolutely’ knew he lost 2020 election

    The committee also has enough evidence to prove that multiple Republican members of Congress sought pardons following the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

  • Jan. 6 panel member says upcoming hearings will focus on Trump’s ‘dereliction of duty’

    Rep. Elaine Lauria (D-Va.) on Sunday said the upcoming hearings from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 rioting will focus on former President Trump’s “dereliction of duty” and his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Lauria, a member of the panel, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd the…

  • 'Connections' between white nationalist groups and some in Trump's orbit: Schiff

    Martha Raddatz interviews Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on "This Week."

  • Macron’s Majority at Risk as Voters Elect New Parliament

    (Bloomberg) -- French voters begin the process of electing a parliament Sunday in a two-stage ballot that will determine how much power recently re-elected President Emmanuel Macron will actually have. If polls are right, he should maintain control, perhaps only barely.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With New Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation Defeat‘Party Like a Russian’

  • Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin discusses public hearings and the investigation

    The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol began its series of public hearings Thursday night. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland who sits on the committee, spoke with CBS News anchors Tanya Rivero and Michelle Miller about the investigation.

  • Ocasio-Cortez declines to say if she’ll endorse Biden in 2024

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) declined on Sunday to say if she would endorse President Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024, saying she is focusing on this year’s midterm elections. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” she told CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Dana Bash. “But I think if the…

  • Who is Chris Stirewalt, the former Fox News editor set to testify before Jan. 6 panel

    Chris Stirewalt, a former top editor at Fox News, is set to be one of the witnesses testifying during Monday’s public hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Stirewalt was a member of the team at Fox that made the decision to call Arizona for now-President Biden…

  • Palin nabs early lead in Alaska U.S. House special primary

    Dozens of candidates are running to replace the late Don Young.

  • EU's von der Leyen visits wounded soldiers in Kyiv

    STORY: Von der Leyen toured the hospital, speaking to patients and staff."In spite of the injuries, their spirit is unbroken. Their determination, intact," she tweeted, adding: "Europe is at your side."Von der Leyen also met Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The pair shook hands in front of the European Union and Ukrainian flags before sitting down for talks.The trip was von der Leyen's second to Kyiv since the start of the war in February. She told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during this visit the European Commission's assessment of Ukraine's request to join the European Union would be ready by the end of next week.All 27 EU governments would have to agree to grant Ukraine candidate status, after which there would be extensive talks on the reforms required before Kyiv could be considered for membership.

  • Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," June 12

    This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," we examine the first hearing from the Jan. 6 committee with Rep. Adam Kinzinger and a panel of correspondents. Plus, a conversation on gun violence in America, one day after thousands rallied around the country to demand tougher regulations.

  • 9 takeaways from T-Pain’s Wiscansin Fest in Milwaukee with Lil Jon, Juvenile, Hannibal Buress and more

    The rapper and singer curated his first festival Saturday at the Rave in Milwaukee, with Bleu, a Hannibal Buress hip-hop set, O.T. Genasis and more.

  • AOC refuses to endorse Biden for 2024 as Democrats doubt his ability to win

    Congresswoman says she’s focused on trying to preserve Democrats’ congressional majority in November’s midterms

  • With ‘Jurassic World 3,’ dinosaurs rule again at box office

    Move over Maverick, the dinosaurs have arrived to claim their throne. “Jurassic World: Dominion” took a mighty bite out of the box office with $143.4 million in North American ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Including earnings from international showings — the film opened in various markets last weekend — “Jurassic World: Dominion," released globally by Universal Pictures, has already grossed $389 million.

  • Raskin: Jan. 6 committee will convince ‘reasonable’ people Trump knew he lost

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, said on Sunday that the panel will detail how former President Trump’s inner circle repeatedly told him he lost the 2020 election in its upcoming hearings. “I think we can prove to any reasonable, open-minded…

  • Search underway for driver who crashed into Jimmy John’s restaurant, Columbia police say

    The crash happened in an area of Columbia densely packed with retail businesses and restaurants.

  • Prices surge as inflation hits 40-year high

    The Consumer Price Index is up 8.6% in May compared to a year go, fueling a surge in prices for food and energy as a gallon of gas is averaging $4.98 nationwide.

  • Mexico issues 7,000 temporary documents to migrants in south

    Mexico's migration agency has issued nearly 7,000 temporary documents and transit visas over the last few days to members of a migrant caravan which by Saturday had broken up in southern Mexico. Hundreds of people were heading north in buses while others were spread out over various towns north of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, resting or waiting to receive money from relatives to continue their trip to the United States. In its statement, the Mexican migration agency did not specify what kind of documents were issued but most of the migrants showed papers that gave them a period of one month or more to leave the country or begin regularization procedures in Mexico.

  • Fox News’ Sean Hannity pitched Trump on Hunter Biden pardon – report

    Daily Beast says rightwing host saw pardon for Joe Biden’s son as way to ‘smooth things over’ after Capitol attack

  • US intelligence tried to warn Ukraine about Russian invasion, but Zelensky 'didn't want to hear it' – Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden on June 10 insisted that U.S. intelligence had tried to warn Ukraine about the imminent danger of a Russian invasion, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "didn't want to hear it."

  • New York’s lawsuit against NRA can move forward, judge rules

    The New York attorney general's lawsuit against the National Rifle Association is no mere "witch hunt," a New York judge ruled Friday in dismissing the gun rights advocacy group's claims that the case is a political vendetta.