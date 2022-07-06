Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger reveals threatening calls; next hearing set for July 12

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois has shared ugly hate messages that he’s received over his participation in the Jan. 6 committee that is pressing its probe of the attack on the Capitol.

The GOP lawmaker says disturbing messages targeting him, his family and his staff have escalated in recent days and weeks as the House probe reveals damaging new details about former President Donald Trump’s role in the attempted insurrection.

“Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years,” Kinzinger said. “But the darkness has reached new lows.”

Kinzinger uploaded a harrowing post on Twitter including taped clips of expletive-peppered messages left on his office phone.

“We know where you live,” one caller said. “We’re coming to get you.”

“We’re gonna get your wife, we’re gonna get your kids,” another warned.

One woman spoke in a disturbingly pious-sounding voice as she intoned ugly threats.

“I’ll pray it be God’s will that you suffer,” she said.

Many of the callers trashed Kinzinger as a traitor to Trump for taking part in the committee, which has held a half dozen blockbuster hearings that attracted larger-than-expected audiences.

Trump has lashed out at the panel, especially after Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, revealed shocking details about his erratic behavior on Jan. 6, including lunging for the steering wheel in his presidential vehicle.

Announced on Tuesday, the Select House committee investigating the insurrection will have another hearing on July 12 and is expected to focus on the violent far-right-wing extremists involved in the attack.

Kinzinger and other committee members have hinted there could be even more sessions as more witnesses are coming forward as they see the damaging information about Trump.

The Illinois Republican and fellow GOP Trump critic Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., appear to be getting the most negative attention of Trump’s loyal supporters, with many accusing them of secretly sympathizing with Democrats.

“You and Liz Cheney can both go to hell,” one caller said.

