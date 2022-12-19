Jan. 6 committee to refer GOP congressmen for House ethics violation over subpoenas

On Monday, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., announced that the committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, will be referring four Republican members of Congress — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania — to the House Ethics Committee for refusing to comply with subpoenas.

Video Transcript

JAMIE RASKIN: As part of our investigation, we asked multiple members of Congress to speak with us about issues critical to our understanding of this attack on the 2020 election and our system of constitutional democracy. None agreed to provide that essential information. As a result, we took the significant step of issuing them subpoenas based on the volume of information particular members possessed about one or more parts of President Trump's plans to overturn the election.

None of the subpoenaed members complied. And we are now referring four members of Congress for appropriate sanction by the House Ethics Committee for failure to comply with lawful subpoenas.