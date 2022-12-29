Jan. 6 committee releases interview transcripts from Donald Trump Jr., Stephen Miller and more

Reuters

The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol wrapped up its work with a recommendation that former President Donald Trump be charged with insurrection and conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States. Trump wanted to issue blanket pardons for everyone who participated in the riot, according to testimony from John McEntee, former head of personnel at the White House. "The President floated the idea and Cipollone said no," McEntee told the committee, referring to Pat Cipollone, former White House counsel.