Jan. 6 committee releases nearly 50 more witness transcripts — including Ivanka Trump, Bill Barr, and Mike Pompeo — to little fanfare

Video from an interview with Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor, is played during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The January 6 committee released a new trove of nearly 50 witness transcripts on Friday.

The document dump comes one day after the panel published its final report on the Capitol attack.

Testimony from Ivanka Trump, Mike Pompeo, and Bill Bar was included in the release.

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot released a new trove of witness deposition transcripts on Friday evening, even as most lawmakers had already departed Washington, DC, ahead of the holiday weekend.

The document dump comes one day after the nine-member panel published its final report detailing the deadly Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump's role in it.

Testimony from several high-profile witnesses were included in the Friday release, including Ivanka Trump, former Attorney General Bill Bar, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Ivanka Trump's testimony detailed the efforts she made with her father the day of the riot to condemn the violence. Often, her efforts were at the request of other White House staffers, and in once case, Sen. Susan Collins, who called the first daughter to urge her father to do more, per her testimony.

The committee released testimony transcripts from 46 witnesses in total on Friday, having already published several transcripts earlier in the week. Testimony from Trump-aligned attorney Sidney Powell, former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was also released Friday.

The release of the full report comes in just under the wire as the 117th Congress wraps up. But the timing of the document dumps has led to little fanfare given the proximity of the holiday weekend.

The Friday publications come four days after the panel held its final public hearing on Monday, during which they referred Trump to the Justice Department on four criminal charges, including obstruction and inciting an insurrection.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the panel's chairman, said earlier this week that the committee will continue to release non-sensitive witness interviews through the end of the year before the panel dissolves ahead of the new Congress.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider