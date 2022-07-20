Jan. 6 committee repeatedly warned Steve Bannon of possible criminal prosecution for defying subpoena

WASHINGTON – The chief counsel of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack told a federal court jury Wednesday that former White House strategist Steve Bannon was put on notice multiple times in October that he faced the threat of criminal prosecution for defying the panel's requests for documents and testimony.

In the second day of testimony in Bannon's contempt trial, Kristin Amerling said Bannon's attorney only notified the committee after a deadline had passed for the production of a trove of documents that he believed to be exempted from complying because former President Donald Trump had intended to invoke executive privilege.

"The select committee's position was this was not a valid rationale for refusing to comply," Amerling said, referring to Oct. 8, 2021 correspondence with Bannon attorney Robert Costello.

The committee counsel said Costello was informed that the panel was "obligated to view (Bannon's) failure to comply as willful non-compliance with the criminal contempt statute."

Bannon trial Tuesday: 'Above the law': Feds unveil contempt case against Steve Bannon; defense claims case driven by politics

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at federal court for the second day of jury selection in his contempt-of-Congress trial Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Washington.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department revealed in court documents that Trump's attorney never said that the former president intended to invoke executive privilege that would shield Bannon from the committee.

Until Costello's October communication with the committee, Amerling said Bannon made no contact seeking an extension of time to comply or suggest that he had no relevant documents to share.

"Did the committee get anything more than radio silence by 10 in the morning on Oct. 7?" Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Vaughn asked the witness, referring to document deadline.

"No," Amerling said, adding that Bannon also did not appear for the scheduled Oct. 14 deposition.

The witness was ultimately notified the committee had voted to hold Bannon in contempt Oct. 19, prompting a referral to the Justice Department for prosecution.

Story continues

Asked whether Bannon had made any additional contact following the notification.

“I didn’t hear anything from him," Amerling said.

In cross examination, Bannon attorney Evan Corcoran appeared to suggest that Congress was operating on a timeline driven by political interests when he asked about the scheduling of document production and the deposition, asking whether members of Congress were directly involved in setting the deadlines.

Amerling said the urgency of the investigation dictated that the committee's move to obtain information "as expeditiously as possible."

Ketchup, regrets, blood and anger: A guide to the Jan. 6 hearings' witnesses and testimony

Amerling's testimony came after federal prosecutors opened their case Tuesday, arguing that Bannon had “decided he was above the law” when he defied the subpoena from the committee.

“It wasn't an accident; it wasn’t a mistake," Vaughn told the jury. "It was a decision; it was a choice.

"This case is about the defendant thumbing his nose at the orderly process of our government. It is that simple," Vaughn said.

Bannon's attorneys continued to claim that Bannon did nothing wrong, arguing that the case has been driven by politics.

"This is Steve Bannon, and he is innocent of the charges," Corcoran told the jury Tuesday.

What did Trump do on Jan. 6?: On Jan. 6, Trump was out of public view as aides urged him to act. A breakdown of those 187 minutes.

"Politics is the lifeblood of the U.S. House of Representatives," Corcoran said. "Politics invades every decision that they make. It’s the currency of Congress."

Corcoran denied that Bannon ignored the subpoena, arguing that there was no set time for Bannon to appear for a deposition and provide documents as his attorneys and the committee engaged in negotiations.

"No one ignored the subpoena," Corcoran said. "Quite the contrary, there was direct engagement (with the committee). The evidence will be crystal clear. No one expected that Steve Bannon would appear... There will be no evidence that anyone ordered Steve Bannon to do anything."

Who is testifying before Jan. 6 committee Thursday?: Former Trump aides Matthew Pottinger, Sarah Matthews expected to testify at Jan. 6 hearing

In her testimony Tuesday and Wednesday, Amerling, directly challenged the defense claims.

In her role as counsel, Amerling said she was personally involved in advising the committee related to the Bannon subpoena.

Amerling said the committee had established specific deadlines for Bannon's compliance to produce documents by Oct. 7, 2021, and appear for a deposition on Oct. 14.

Asked whether Bannon had satisfied those demands, Amerling told the prosecutor: "He did not."

Jan. 6 committee chair has COVID: Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the Jan. 6 committee, tests positive for COVID-19

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Steve Bannon trial: Jan. 6 committee warned of possible prosecution