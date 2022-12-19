Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began

The Jan. 6 select committee released a summary of its final report on Monday.

In it, they said Trump appeared to have told White House photographers to stop taking pictures.

The ban on photographs began after Trump seemingly found out that the deadly riots were unfolding.

After advisers informed former President Donald Trump a violent mob descended on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, he signaled to the White House photographers to stop taking pictures, lawmakers revealed.

The House January 6 committee on Monday published its more than 150-page executive summary of its upcoming final report, which includes accounts of Trump's interactions with a White House photographer after the former president had been informed about the riots.

Trump found out that the Capitol was under attack at 1:25 p.m. local time, the report said. He asked a White House staffer if they saw his speech earlier in the day, to which they responded that the speech was cut off due to the unfolding scene at the Capitol. When Trump asked why the speech was cut, the staffer reiterated that there were riots at the Capitol.

"Oh really?" Trump asked, according to the report. "All right, let's go see." A White House photographer captured a picture of the moment Trump found out about the riots, which the report said was "the last one permitted until later in the day."

"No photographs exist of the President for the remainder of the afternoon until after 4 p.m. President Trump appears to have instructed that the White House photographer was not to take any photographs," the report said.

Additionally, the House select committee said it found no official records of Trump's phone calls and no information from his diary during the afternoon.

Trump's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Meanwhile, the January 6 committee on Monday also asked the Department of Justice to prosecute Trump over his connection to the riots, recommending charges for conspiracy, obstruction, and inciting the insurrection.

The 18-month investigation into the Capitol riots is expected to conclude later this week when a final report detailing all the findings is published.

