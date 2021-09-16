Jan. 6 committee seeking records on Milley's China calls

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a briefing with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Washington. Fearful of former President Donald Trump’s actions in his final weeks in office, the United States’ top military officer twice assured his Chinese counterpart that the two nations would not go to war. According to a forthcoming book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Milley told a Chinese general that the United States would not strike. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection said Thursday they have sought records related to calls from Gen. Mark Milley, the top U.S. military officer, to his Chinese counterpart in the turbulent final months of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a statement that they had already asked for records connected to the calls, which Milley’s spokesman has said were intended to convey “reassurance” to the Chinese military and were in line with his responsibilities as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The House committee asked the Defense Department in August for a broad swath of records related to the November election, the transfer of power to President Joe Biden and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“The Select Committee has sought records specifically related to these matters and we expect the Department of Defense to cooperate fully with our probe,” Thompson and Cheney said in the statement.

A soon-to-be published book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, “Peril,” says Milley told Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army that he would warn him in the event of a U.S. attack.

“General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay,” Milley told him in an October call, according to the book. “We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.” Another call was placed two days after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The statement from the leaders of the panel, created by the House to investigate the insurrection, comes as it reviews thousands of pages of documents requested from multiple federal agencies and technology companies about the insurrection and its origins. Thompson and Cheney said in the statement that the panel is “dedicated to telling the complete story of the unprecedented and extraordinary events of January 6th, including all steps that led to what happened that day, and the specific actions and activities that followed between January 6th and January 20th, 2021," the day Biden took office.

Milley was appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs in 2019 by Trump and has remained in the position in Biden’s administration. Both Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have said they have confidence in Milley as some Republicans in Congress urge his firing.

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans serving on the panel along with Cheney, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday that he believes “there is a lot more to the story, and that’s why I think it’s important for the Jan. 6 committee to deal with it.”

Kinzinger said lawmakers should “get the full answers before we start jumping to making it political.” He said it will also be important for Congress to hear from Milley, who is scheduled to testify in the House Armed Services Committee this month.

Milley believed the president suffered a mental decline after the November election, agreeing with a view shared by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a phone call they had on Jan. 8, according to officials. Milley also asked senior officers to swear an “oath” that Milley had to be involved if Trump gave an order to launch nuclear weapons, according to the book.

____

Associated Press writers Padmananda Rama, Lolita Baldor and Robert Burns contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Banks beware, outsiders are cracking the code for finance

    Global brands from Mercedes and Amazon to IKEA and Walmart are cutting out the traditional financial middleman and plugging in software from tech startups to offer customers everything from banking and credit to insurance. For established financial institutions, the warning signs are flashing. So-called embedded finance - a fancy term for companies integrating software to offer financial services - means Amazon can let customers "buy now pay later" when they check out and Mercedes drivers can get their cars to pay for their fuel.

  • After Newsom's recall triumph, Republicans need to do the math: Stop wasting time and money

    Columnist George Skelton writes that Newsom's landslide victory proved what most already knew: No Trump-supporting conservative can win statewide office in liberal-leaning California.

  • Joe Biden’s wishful thinking will wreck any chance of a deal between Washington and Tehran

    Almost eight months into its term, this US administration still needs to figure out what it wants in Iran – and to realise what it can realistically achieve

  • $300 Billion Default Pushes Chinese Real Estate Market to the Brink

    Darius Dale, founder and CEO of 42 Macro, returns to the Daily Briefing to update viewers on the triple threat that Chinese risk assets face: the alarming slowdown in economic growth, the looming default of Evergrande, and the harsh regulatory crackdown by the Chinese government on companies, most recently Chinese gambling stocks such as Sands China Ltd and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. Dale then shares with Real Vision’s Jack Farley his thoughts on inflation and the recent strength in commodities such as oil and aluminum. Drop your questions in the Exchange here: https://rvtv.io/398jAE6

  • Retired general says Milley’s calls with China are normal and being 'sensationalized'

    On The Story With Martha MacCallum Wednesday, retired General Jack Keane joined the show, and became one of the few on the network coming to the defense of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. Milley is accused in the upcoming book, Peril, of secretly calling his Chinese counterpart over the Chinese government’s supposed concerns that former President Trump would start a war in an effort to remain in office. “General Milley’s making a phone call to provide reassurances, which is his job,” Keane said. “I mean, he's executing his responsibility and he’s doing it in concert with his own advisers and then sharing that with the interagency.” While the alleged secrecy of the calls have enraged some Republicans, accusing him of treason and of undermining Trump, it was reported on Wednesday from Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin that the calls were in fact coordinated with high level Pentagon officials. Even Trump’s hand-picked Secretary of Defense Mark Esper reportedly took the lead on the first call. Keane believes that once all the facts come out, they’ll be much less salacious than the spin happening at the moment. “I don’t see anything that is undermining the civilian control of the military,” Keane said. “If you took the facts, that are, I think, being sensationalized in this report, that would be an issue, as you (McCallum) just regurgitated here. But that is not what the Pentagon is reporting. It seems to be pretty much in sync with what we're used to seeing.”

  • Hezbollah brings Iran fuel to Lebanon despite US sanctions

    The powerful group operates independently from Lebanese authorities, which are struggling to deal with a crippling energy crisis. The overland delivery through neighboring Syria violates U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran after former President Donald Trump pulled America out of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in 2018. The shipment is being portrayed as a victory by Hezbollah, which stepped in to supply the fuel from its patron, Iran, while the cash-strapped Lebanese government grapples with months-long fuel shortages that have paralyzed the country.

  • House Jan. 6 committee seeking records on Milley’s China calls about Trump

    The leaders of a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection said Thursday they have sought records related to calls from Gen. Mark Milley, the top U.S. military officer, to his Chinese counterpart in the turbulent final months of Donald Trump’s presidency.

  • Gen. Mark Milley defends actions under Trump amid criticism from Republicans

    The top U.S. military officer on Wednesday defended the phone calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the turbulent final months of Donald Trump's presidency, saying the conversations were intended to convey “reassurance” to the Chinese military and were in line with his responsibilities as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

  • Clinton-linked lawyer charged for lying in Trump-Russia origins probe

    He is accused of hiding ties to the Clinton campaign when submitting a tip about Donald Trump.

  • Biden blindsides Europe with new AUKUS alliance on China

    President Biden is constructing and deepening new alliances to strengthen the U.S. position in its showdown with China, but he risks alienating longstanding allies in the process.Why it matters: Biden heralded a new agreement to help Australia acquire nuclear submarines as part of a trilateral security pact with the U.K. and the U.S. as an "historic step" to update U.S. alliances to face new challenges. The message from French foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, was quite different.Stay on top

  • Jan. 6 committee says Pentagon actions are 'focus' after book says Milley worked to curb Trump's powers after attack

    The Jan. 6 House committee responded to remarks from Gen. Mark Milley on limiting former President Donald Trump's military power after the attack.

  • Job hunters are putting their vaccination status on LinkedIn and on their résumés. Should you?

    By the end of August, the share of job postings on Indeed.com mentioning vaccination requirements rose 242% from the same point in July

  • Recall voters said Covid was their top issue but budget takes center stage in D.C.

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Federal judge says parents of students with disabilities must work through schools on masks

    A federal judge in Miami Wednesday declined to block Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on public school mask mandates, saying the parents of students with disabilities who sued the governor had not exhausted all remedies at their schools to accommodate their children’s needs before bringing the case to court.

  • 17 Defensive Steps For Avoiding Possible Biden Tax Increases

    A big tax increase could be on its way. In fact, several tax increases appear imminent. And they likely have your name on them. Here's what to do now.

  • U.S. Marine wounded in Kabul attack gives eyewitness account

    U.S. Marine Major Ben Sutphen was just 15 feet away when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb last month near an entrance to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

  • Tarp or tossed? Ump says he didn't 'eject' O's grounds crew

    Ready to roll out the tarp from beyond first base, nearly 20 members of the grounds crew were standing in foul territory in front of the first row of seats, waiting for a signal. What they saw was acting umpire crew chief Tim Timmons cutting across the diamond from his spot at third base, emphatically waving several times for them to completely clear the field. Were they trying too hard to get busy and protect Baltimore's edge?

  • Unhinged Newsmax Host Cuts Off and Yells at Veteran for Mildly Criticizing Trump

    NewsmaxNewsmax host Grant Stinchfield absolutely lost his mind Wednesday night when a veteran helping Americans and Afghan allies flee Afghanistan offered the mildest of criticism of former President Donald Trump. Joe Saboe, an Iraq War veteran who recently founded the rescue organization Team America, appeared on Stinchfield’s eponymous Newsmax program to discuss his group’s efforts in assisting those looking to escape Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.The first few minutes of the inte

  • Arizona Supreme Court denies state Senate's appeal to avoid releasing election audit records

    The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an attempt by the Republican-led state Senate to evade compliance with public records requests for documents related to its audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

  • Netanyahu’s Ultra-Luxurious Hawaii Vacation Is a Total Legal Shitstorm

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyJERUSALEM—Apart from taking a Pilates class and enjoying an expensive dinner at Nobu, what else did former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu do during his two-week vacation in Lanai, the exclusive Hawaiian island owned by Oracle founder Larry Ellison?According to the Israeli daily Haaretz, Netanyahu, now the head of Israel’s parliamentary opposition, discussed with Ellison the possibility of joining Oracle’s well-paying board, whose members earn