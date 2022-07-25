Jan. 6 committee video shows Trump edits to speech following Capitol attack

Reuters

The panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol plans to push its investigation further in the coming weeks, interviewing additional members of Donald Trump's cabinet and his campaign, as well as U.S. Secret Service members, the committee's vice chair said on Sunday. "We're not finished yet," Representative Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the U.S. House of Representatives' select committee, told CNN's "State of the Union." In eight hearings over six weeks featuring testimony from former White House officials and Trump associates, the panel painted the former president as responsible for the attack on the Capitol in a bid to stay in power following his 2020 election loss.