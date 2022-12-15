3

Next Jan. 6 committee hearing is Monday: Panel to vote on criminal recommendations

Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – The House committee investigating the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, will meet Monday at 1 p.m. to vote on potential recommendations to the Justice Department to prosecute suspects for their roles.

  • Vote Monday, release report Dec. 21: The chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters the meeting would include votes on recommendations and the final report, which would be released on Dec. 21, according to reports on CNN and ABC News. Besides criminal referrals, the panel could also make recommendations to state bar associations about lawyers, to the Federal Election Commission about campaign violations and to the House Ethics Committee about lawmakers, Thompson said.

  • What Thompson said: “We will do all of the business of the committee on the 19th,” Thompson said Tuesday, according to CNN and ABC News.

  • Committee members suggested Trump could face charges: The House has already impeached former President Donald Trump on charges he incited the insurrection, but he was acquitted in a Senate trial. Several members of the committee have suggested he could face criminal charges for inciting the violence.

More: Jan. 6 report details emerge as panel enters final phase. What we know about next steps.

More: The convictions, lawsuits and investigations a 2024 Trump candidacy faces, explained

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger, pose for a photo after a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on Dec. 6 honoring law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger, pose for a photo after a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on Dec. 6 honoring law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump aides, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, are targets of the committee

The committee has also focused its investigation on a handful of White House and personal aides. According to committee hearings, the targeted aides include:

DOJ gets final say on whether to charge Trump or others

The committee's recommendations are nonbinding. The Justice Department is already investigating the Jan. 6 attack with a special counsel, Jack Smith.

But legal experts said formal recommendations from the panel could spur the investigations.

What time is the January 6 hearing?

The next Jan. 6 committee hearing will be Monday at 1 p.m. EST.

Jan. 6 hearings: Go deeper

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Next January 6 committee hearing: Vote Monday on criminal referrals

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices climb by $2 amid forecasts for 2023 demand uptick

    (Reuters) -Oil settled up more than $2 on Wednesday after OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast a rebound in demand over the course of next year and as U.S. interest rate hikes are expected to ease further alongside slowing inflation. Brent crude futures settled up $2.02, or 2.4%, to $82.70 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled up $1.94 to $77.28. The Brent contract has returned to a backwardated market structure whereby front-month loading barrels trade higher than later deliveries, which indicates worries about oversupply are subsiding.

  • Fact check: Article falsely claims Speaker Nancy Pelosi was arrested for treason

    An article from a website that has repeatedly produced false stories fabricated one about Nancy Pelosi being arrested.

  • Government announces inquiry into allegations SAS killed Afghan civilians

    The government will expand a planned inquiry to include murder allegations against special forces.

  • Jan. 6 select committee announces final public meeting Monday

    House Jan. 6 committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters on Tuesday that the panel plans to hold its final public meeting on Monday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. ET -- two days earlier than expected. Thompson said the committee will vote on criminal referrals and on report approval next Monday and that its final report will come two days later, on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Thompson said the report will be posted online.

  • Crucial Apple iPhone Supplier Relaxes Covid Restrictions In China Factory

    Key Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF), operating as Foxconn Technology Group, relaxed most anti-Covid restrictions at its factory in Zhengzhou, China. Foxconn ended its "point-to-point" system, relaxing employees' daily movements between their dormitories and the campus, Bloomberg reported. Foxconn also reopened its on-site cafeteria. Foxconn first shut its cafeterias and limited workers' movements in October to limit the pandemic resurgence

  • A Man Called Otto (UK Trailer 2)

    Based on the comical and moving New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grumpy widower whose only joy comes from criticizing and judging his exasperated neighbors. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unexpected friendship that will turn his world upside-down. Directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland), A Man Called Otto stars two-time Academy Award® win

  • What to know ahead of the Jan. 6 panel's vote on criminal referrals

    In connection with the findings of the House Jan. 6 committee, David Sklansky, a Stanford Law professor and former federal prosecutor, tells Yahoo News what a criminal referral is, what charges might be involved, and if they are likely to have any impact on the Justice Department.

  • Congress OKs bill forcing feds to fix broken prison cameras

    Congress has passed legislation requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul failing and outdated security systems in the wake of rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths. The bill, approved by the House on a voice vote Wednesday, would force the troubled prison agency to fix broken surveillance cameras and install new ones, providing upgraded tools to fight and investigate staff misconduct, inmate violence and other problems. The Prison Camera Reform Act, which the Senate passed last year, now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

  • Marcus Allen is a fan of Chiefs rookie RB. What Isiah Pacheco thinks about that

    Marcus Allen, a Hall of Fame running back, specifically complimented one aspect of Isiah Pacheco’s game.

  • Cincinnati LB Ivan Pace Jr. becomes first unanimous All-American in program history

    University of Cincinnati senior linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. is the first unanimous All-American in the 135-year history of the Bearcats football program.

  • The final Jan. 6 hearing is Monday: What we learned from all 9 hearings this year

    The next Jan. 6 hearing is Monday. In nine hearings this year, the committee investigating the attack mapped out Trump's efforts to cling to power.

  • January 6th Committee Sets Final Hearing, Will Refer Charges To Justice Dept. & Other Entities – Update

    UPDATED with the latest: January 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters today that the group has set its final meeting for Monday, at which is will refer charges in “five or six categories” to entities such as the Justice Department. He indicated the referrals were still being finalized, but that they would be made […]

  • Primatologist Jane Goodall Watched A Montage Of Trump And Her Analysis Was Something

    The famed environmental activist echoed comments she made about Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

  • Trump Claims 'America Needs A Superhero,' Promises 'Major Announcement' On Thursday

    Since it seems unlikely that the former president will be joining either the Marvel or DC cinematic universes, it’s probably about something else.

  • ‘Crapped Himself’: Putin’s Men Melt Down in Raging Fight Over War

    GettyIt wasn’t too long ago that the Kremlin declared 2022 a “year of unity” in the country, a sentiment that quickly fell apart as Vladimir Putin’s closest allies created their own circular firing squad over the country’s handling of the war against Ukraine.Now, that infighting has peaked in spectacular and hilarious fashion, as one of the Kremlin’s most rabid mouthpieces has been challenged to a duel by one of the Kremlin’s most notorious accused terrorists.The duel, of course, will not involv

  • The National Archives wants to release hundreds of pages of emails about Hunter Biden and Burisma — and the White House won't say whether it will let it happen

    As National Archives prepares to release 260 emails relating to Hunter Biden and Burisma, the Biden White House faces a tough decision about executive privilege.

  • Boehner gets emotional in Pelosi tribute: ‘My girls told me, tell the Speaker how much we admire her’

    Former Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) got emotional as he relayed a message from his daughters to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at Pelosi’s portrait unveiling Wednesday. In his remarks he lauded Pelosi for her two decades atop the Democratic caucus. “You’ve been unfailingly gracious to me, to my family and, frankly, my team here in Washington.…

  • These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill

    Nine House Republicans voted with Democrats on Wednesday to pass a stopgap funding bill that will avert a government shutdown, despite GOP leadership recommending a “no” vote. The House passed the one-week continuing resolution in a 224-201 vote which will push Friday’s funding deadline to Dec. 23, giving appropriators more time to approve spending for…

  • December spending gloom falls on GOP: 'I’m so disgusted'

    Republicans are divided over whether to land a year-end spending deal, taking it off the plate of next year's divided party and potential Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

  • China vows 'strong' counter-measures over Manchester incident

    The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October. British police had been investigating the alleged assault on a protester who was beaten by several men after being dragged inside the grounds of the consulate during a demonstration against President Xi Jinping. "We urge the U.K. to ... stop political manipulation and ensure the normal functioning of our consulate-general in the U.K.," Wang Wenbin, spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, said at a regular media briefing.